Justin Bieber Admits He Does Things He's 'Not Proud of' Amid Concerns Over His Well-Being: 'I Am Flawed'

"That feeling of guilt can be relieved. How? Not by going to church or reading your bible. But just receive that god forgives," the star's post began. "The MESSAGE is FORGIVENESS. JESUS FORGIVES WHO THE CULTURE NEVER FORGIVES."

"They treat me like a-- out here, but if I remember that I am flawed too and god forgave me, it helps me to stop feeling better than those people who are mean and hurtful. Because when I'm really honest I can be mean and hurtful too," Bieber, 31, continued.