Justin Bieber Admits He Does Things He's 'Not Proud of' Amid Concerns Over His Well-Being: 'I Am Flawed'
Justin Bieber isn't happy about the mounting accusations over his physical and mental health.
On Thursday, April 24, the singer posted a message to his Instagram account to hit back at people who have voiced their concerns that he may be abusing drugs.
"That feeling of guilt can be relieved. How? Not by going to church or reading your bible. But just receive that god forgives," the star's post began. "The MESSAGE is FORGIVENESS. JESUS FORGIVES WHO THE CULTURE NEVER FORGIVES."
"They treat me like a-- out here, but if I remember that I am flawed too and god forgave me, it helps me to stop feeling better than those people who are mean and hurtful. Because when I'm really honest I can be mean and hurtful too," Bieber, 31, continued.
"My instinct is to be like d--- I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet but there's other s--- I do I'm not proud of," the dad-of-one confessed, though he didn't go into detail as to what "gossip" he was referring to.
The "Baby" crooner also believes the higher power is "gracious" with him despite his mistakes.
Bieber wrapped up his note by calling out those who think his marriage to Hailey Bieber, 28, is in trouble.
"Honestly if I was u it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzyyy [sic]. It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it. I don't blame 'em," he spilled. "Hailey and I are the Jones's that are impossible to keep up with."
While the couple's relationship has been scrutinized for years, Justin's troublesome behavior began earlier this year, as he's been constantly sharing footage of himself presumably smoking marijuana or acting odd.
However, his rep spoke and out called the negative allegations "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."
Nonetheless, concerns reached an all-time high over Easter weekend, as social media videos showed the shirtless star hunched over and smoking in the Coachella crowd. At one point, the Canada native's friend offered an arm to help the star steady himself.
One social media user commented on the clip, "Justin doesn’t look well at all, you can’t even tell if he’s aware of what he’s doing. Poor young man, he’s been through so much. I feel like some people are even taking advantage of his vulnerability."
"I’m getting frustrated. He has a freaking child at home and acting like an addict," another said. "As somebody in the comment wrote just IMAGINE if Hailey acted like this she would have gotten death threats."