Hailey Bieber Blasted for 'Weird Timeline' After Sharing PDA-Filled New Year's Eve Post Celebrating 10 Years With Husband Justin

Hailey Bieber’s PDA-filled post marking 10 New Year’s Eve celebrations with husband Justin Bieber didn’t get the reaction she was hoping for. “Ten New Years together and counting," Hailey, 29, captioned a 2016 throwback photo via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 1, ending the message with a middle finger emoji to make her feelings clear.

Hailey Bieber Marked 10 New Year's Eves With Justin Bieber

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber shared a PDA-filled photo marking New Year's Eve.

In the sultry snap, the Rhode Beauty founder rocked a crop top and denim cutoffs as the “Baby” artist, 31, pulled her in for a passionate kiss. Hailey’s throwback post didn’t sit well with some fans, who pointed out that Justin’s on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez didn't officially end until March 2018, meaning that in between the Biebers' 2016 celebration, he broke up with Hailey and got back together with the actress before reconnecting with the model once more. The "As Long as You Love Me" crooner and Hailey tied the knot in September 2018.

Fans Blasted the 'Weird Timeline'

Source: MEGA Fans weren't shy about sharing their opinions on Hailey Bieber's latest post.

“Such a weird timeline I will never understand,” one critic wrote in the comments section, while another user added, “I think she knew what she was doing. she has to grab that attention because she’s about to launch new products! Duh lol. She could’ve said ‘another new years together’ but she KNEW what she was doing lol.” “It's because she wants everyone to believe that he loves her more than he did Selena. She’s competing with that ever since,” a third added.

Hailey and Justin Bieber Are Focused on Their Privacy

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber brushed off the drama surrounding her relationship in a November 2025 interview.

The couple is no stranger to the rumors surrounding their infamous love triangle. However, the influencer brushes off the drama, stressing the importance of keeping their relationship private. “We’re just taking it a day at a time,” she told GQ in November 2025. “We both feel very protective of our son, and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there. But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things.”

Hailey Bieber Slammed Split Rumors Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber responded to split rumors in July 2025.