Inside Hailey & Justin Bieber's Twisted Love Triangle With Former Flame Selena Gomez

Justin, now 28, and Selena, now 30, first began dating in 2010 — when the former flames were 16 and 18 year old, respectively. The dynamic duo quickly became the It couple of the generation, although they had brief periods apart during certain times throughout the years.

Justin was on and off again with the "Revival" singer for nearly a decade, causing the public eye to be convinced Selena would be around for the long haul.

HAILEY BIEBER ADMITS HUBBY JUSTIN WAS SORT OF A 'F**K BOY' BEFORE THEY GOT TOGETHER

However, come 2016, Hailey, now 25, entered the infamous love triangle. Justin seemingly announced his steamy romance with the Victoria Secret model after posting a highly controversial Instagram photo of the two kissing.