Dare to Bare! Hailey Bieber Wraps Naked Body in Nothing But a Bedsheet for Intimate New Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber turned up the heat on the morning of Friday, January 9, by sharing a set of sultry photos on social media. "Butter color kitchens," the model captioned her Instagram shots, which kicked off with the star lying in bed seemingly naked wrapped in white sheets.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Posts Several Thirst Traps

Source: @haileybieber/instagram Hailey Bieber shared a photo of herself wrapped in nothing but a bedsheet.

Bieber, 29, also shared a mirror selfie in which she donned a white shirt and brown underwear, raising up her hand to show off her giant diamond ring from husband Justin Bieber, 31. Two other snaps featured the mom-of-one in the same outfit giving a playful look to the camera. Pals such as Ashley Graham, Kourtney Kardashian and Charli XCX showed Hailey some love by giving the images a "like."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/instagram The model also shared a snap in her underwear.

The Rhode beauty founder set pulses racing earlier this week when she starred in Victoria's Secret 2026 Valentine's Day campaign. In the photoshoot, Hailey rocked multiple lingerie looks, including bras, underwear and stockings. Kylie Jenner gushed over the hot shots, commenting, "Vday came early !!!" while Khloé Kardashian penned, "Wow wow wow."

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Wants to Have More Children With Justin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @haileybieber/instagram The star recently went on vacation with husband Justin Bieber and their son, Jack.

Just before the campaign was unveiled, Hailey and her husband, 31, enjoyed a tropical New Year's vacation with their son Jack, 1. In October 2025, Hailey confirmed she plans to have more children with her spouse, but they're "not in a rush" to expand their family. "I always knew I wanted to be a mom, though. Since I was a little kid, I always envisioned myself having kids," she spilled on a podcast. "You know what’s funny? The older I’ve gotten and now that I have a kid, I think any decision anyone makes about having them or not having them is totally amazing."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lilbieber/instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber plan to have more kids one day.

Hailey admitted it "felt a little daunting" to have her first child at age 27. "I do think there were fears around it. I didn’t know what to expect," she recalled. "Once they’re here, you just figure it out day by day. And it’s like every single day I’m learning about how to be a mom and what’s best for my son and what’s best for me as a mom."

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber's Childbirth Complication

Source: @haileybieber/instagram The mom-of-one admitted it felt 'a little daunting' to give birth at 27.