Hailey Bieber Almost Suffers Nip Slip During Tropical Family Vacation With Husband Justin Bieber and Son Jack: Photo
Jan. 4 2026, Published 6:03 p.m. ET
Hailey Bieber almost had a wardrobe malfunction during a family vacation with husband Justin Bieber and their son, Jack Blues.
The Rhode founder, 29, shared a snap on Instagram on January 3, where she rocked a swimsuit that nearly showed off her assets.
Hailey Bieber Flaunted Her Chest in a Skimpy One-Piece
"Ready," Hailey captioned a carousel of photos from the last few days, including one where she took a selfie on a beach.
In the first picture, the businesswoman rocked a black low-cut swimsuit that featured her cleavage. Her short brunette hair was styled in light waves, as she wore natural makeup and a rosy nude lip.
Another photo showed Hailey donning a diamond anklet chain with her son's name embroidered on it, while her 16-month-old toddler's foot dangled next to her.
One pic had the model sporting a cheetah-print string bathing suit that crisscrossed around her torso.
In November 2025, Hailey got candid about what it is like to be a first-time mom, telling GQ: “I don’t think there’s anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself."
Jack Blues Bieber Was Born in August 2024
"But I feel much more prepared to do it again, as opposed to how not prepared I felt doing it for the first time," she went on. “And I think for me personally, there’s so much unknown to it, but so much happens and so much changes and you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it."
Hailey still hopes to expand her family with the pop singer, 31, at some point. The duo tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed son Jack in 2024.
"I know I want more than one. I always knew I wanted to be a mom, though. Since I was a little kid, I always envisioned myself having kids," she divulged on the "In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele" podcast last year.
She also dished all about how much she loves traveling with Jack and the Canadian crooner, adding: "I think I want him to grow up in multiple places. I think we're such travelers as a family, and we were that way before we had him. So, I think I just want him to grow up traveling — which is honestly how I grew up and I love that. I learned so much."