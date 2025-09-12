Hailey Bieber's Hottest Braless Photos Over the Years

Hailey Bieber's braless moments are indeed iconic!

In an Instagram photoset, the 28-year-old model lounged by the pool in a cropped tank top that made her nipples visible. She paired the midriff-baring garment with yellow, wide-leg pants for a more comfortable outing.

"camp counselor ⛺️," she captioned the upload.

In an interview with Vogue, Bieber opened up about coming to terms with the fact that her physical attributes are no longer the same.

"When people talk about 'bouncing back' — ​back where, because my hips are wider, my b---- are actually bigger than they were before," she explained. "They did not go back. And great, I'll take it, but it's not the same body that it was before."

She continued, "You're not the same person that you were before. You change head to toe. And I think there was a minute where I kept really hyper-​fixating on getting back to what I was. And then I had to go through that acceptance of, I'm not going back. So it's really about how do I want to move forward? Who do I want to be?"