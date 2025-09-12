or
Hailey Bieber's Hottest Braless Photos Over the Years

hailey bieber braless moments hot photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber enjoys the freedom of pulling off the braless look!

Sept. 12 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Free the Nipples!

hailey bieber braless moments hot photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber occasionally flaunts her cleavage and nipples from time to time!

Hailey Bieber's braless moments are indeed iconic!

In an Instagram photoset, the 28-year-old model lounged by the pool in a cropped tank top that made her nipples visible. She paired the midriff-baring garment with yellow, wide-leg pants for a more comfortable outing.

"camp counselor ⛺️," she captioned the upload.

In an interview with Vogue, Bieber opened up about coming to terms with the fact that her physical attributes are no longer the same.

"When people talk about 'bouncing back' — ​back where, because my hips are wider, my b---- are actually bigger than they were before," she explained. "They did not go back. And great, I'll take it, but it's not the same body that it was before."

She continued, "You're not the same person that you were before. You change head to toe. And I think there was a minute where I kept really hyper-​fixating on getting back to what I was. And then I had to go through that acceptance of, I'm not going back. So it's really about how do I want to move forward? Who do I want to be?"

Red Hot

hailey bieber braless moments hot photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The mom-of-one model often graces her social media pages with hot photos of herself.

"summer things part I," she captioned an August carousel.

In the cover photo of the post, Bieber teased fans by displaying her cleavage in a red, halter-style top with ribbon and sparkly design. She highlighted her natural beauty as she captured her flawless, sun-kissed skin in the snap.

Stunning and Daring

hailey bieber braless moments hot photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first son in August 2024.

In February, the Rhode Skin mogul ditched her bra and slipped into a black pinstriped blazer and matching skirt. The perfectly tailored top hugged her curves as her chest threatened to spill over the fabric.

She wrote in the caption, "Some bits 🎀."

Beautiful in White

hailey bieber braless moments hot photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber also flaunts her fit figure in sultry photos.

Before celebrating the holiday season in 2023, Bieber rocked a daring, braless style consisting of a white satin mini dress with long sleeves and a cleavage-baring neckline. She posed for the camera while holding a black handbag.

"Christmas glitter 🙆🏼‍♀️," she captioned the photoset.

Eye-Popping View

hailey bieber braless moments hot photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber sang about Hailey in several songs on his new album.

Bieber went braless in a white silk dress with lace and floral appliqués in the daring outdoor selfie.

All Smiles

hailey bieber braless moments hot photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

In one track, Justin Bieber vowed he would never 'walk away' from Hailey.

In July 2020, Bieber uploaded a sultry selfie, showing her smiling at the camera while her nipples were visible through her top.

