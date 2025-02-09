Gorgeous Hailey Bieber Goes Braless in Blazer and Matching Skirt in Hot New Photos
Hailey Bieber is making business hot!
On Saturday, February 8, the Rhode Skin founder, 28, shared a series of sultry snaps while wearing a black pinstriped blazer and matching skirt.
In the stills, the wife of Justin Bieber went braless while showing off her stunning figure in the business casual look, which she paired with black heels and sheer black tights.
The brunette beauty’s locks shined in a blown-out style and she had on her signature light pink lip for the photoshoot.
“Some bits 🎀,” the mother of one — who welcomed her son, Jack, with Justin in August 2024 — captioned the Instagram upload.
In response, pal Kylie Jenner gushed, “A mother,” while a fan added, “9 photos are too little for us, we want more 😭.”
“Hailey BUSINESS WOMAN Bieber,” another person raved, as someone else noted, “Ok, gorgeous.”
“You are that girl,” one more supporter penned.
As OK! previously reported, the model’s post came after fans speculated her marriage with Justin, 30, may be in turmoil after he unfollowed her on social media.
Though the pop star’s account only didn’t follow her for mere hours, many began to wonder if there was trouble in paradise.
"What the h--- is going on?" someone wondered, while another fan asked, "DID THEY SEPARATE?"
"Hopefully, this was a mistake cause they just had a child," a third person noted.
Justin shut down the chatter by posting a message on his Instagram Story, which read, "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S--- is getting suss out here." However, he quickly deleted it shortly after.
A few days later, a source defended the lovers, noting that the birth of their son has strengthened their marriage.
“Jack’s brought them closer together,” the insider said, “but new parenthood is hard on all couples.”
“They want the world to know they are very much together," the source added of the duo, who tied the knot in 2018.
Another source dished about how much the “Baby” singer has loved being a dad.
“Justin’s gotten so skilled at changing diapers, making a bottle and burping the baby,” the confidante shared. “He rocks Jack to sleep and sings lullabies all the time. It’s so sweet.”
“Not that Justin and Hailey weren’t madly in love before their son came along,” the insider stated, “but they’ve both said, time and again, that they didn’t know love could be this special.”