Justin Bieber Drools Over Wife Hailey as She Flaunts Her New Mom Body in Skimpy Bikini During New Year's Eve Celebration: Photos
Hailey Bieber's flawless figure is back in full force just four months after she gave birth to her and husband Justin's son, Jack, in August 2024.
The model flaunted her new mom body on Wednesday, January 1, as she wished fans a Happy New Year while posing in a skimpy string bikini via Instagram.
"Wake up, it’s 2025!" Hailey captioned the post — which featured photos of herself in With Jéan's Jeanie bikini set in the color candy.
For her New Year's Eve celebration, the brunette bombshell wore a leopard fur peacoat from the brand N°21 while munching on caviar-topped burgers from In-N-Out.
At one point, Hailey appeared to switch into her stylish swimwear, as she posed on a staircase and popped open her coat to reveal her stunningly toned tummy and alluring legs.
Justin couldn't help but drool over the Rhode Skin founder's jaw-dropping body, as he shared a photo of her in the bikini to his Instagram Story alongside the caption: "Um, goin anywhere with u bb."
While Hailey switched into a swimsuit, the mom-of-one kept her accessories on — including a diamond pendant necklace with the initials of her son, Jack Blues Bieber, and her signature "B" bubble chain, both of which are from jewelry designer Alex Moss.
Hailey, who also donned a festive "Happy New Year" headpiece, later teased fans with a glimpse of her and Justin's baby boy, as she uploaded a photo of herself kissing his adorable little foot on New Year's Day.
The "Sorry" singer, 30, and his wife's latest updates appeared to confirm all is good between the two after a TikTok user triggered speculation about the lovebirds' marriage at the end of December 2024.
Creator Sloan Hooks had a video go viral on the app after he analyzed Justin and Hailey's recent social media activity before claiming: "It doesn’t seem like things are going too well."
Hailey, 28, seemed to respond to the rumors via her Instagram Story, where she shaded fans by re-sharing a video of TikToker EyeGotThyme repeatedly saying the phrase: "You're not well, and it’s OK."
"Me to all of you on the internet 🫶🏻," she declared, appearing to snub those speculating about her marriage.
The businesswoman previously opened up about the constant hate she faces as Justin's wife during an interview with W Magazine in July 2024, stating: "People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.'"
"It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy," Hailey confessed roughly one month before she and Justin welcomed their first child. "I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."