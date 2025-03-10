or
Hailey Bieber's Steamiest Photos: 10 of Her Boldest Looks

hailey bieber steamiest photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey, ate and left no crumbs with these sizzling pictures!

March 10 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Hailey Bieber Bloomed in Red

hailey bieber steamiest photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber is the daughter of the youngest Baldwin brother, Stephen, and Kennya Baldwin.

Hailey Bieber set pulses racing in a red two-piece bikini paired with matching sunglasses.

She wrote in the caption of the March 2024 post, "I'll be here if ya need me✌🏼✌🏼."

She Turned Up the Heat

hailey bieber steamiest photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

She started her modeling career when she signed with Ford Models.

The mom-of-one posed in a skimpy leopard-print bikini during a trip to Tokyo in 2023.

She Was a Seaside Beauty

hailey bieber steamiest photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber was an aspiring ballet dancer, but a foot injury put an end to her training.

During an August 2023 beach trip with her friends, Bieber slipped into a tiny blue string bikini that highlighted her ripped midsection. She completed her look with a flower-print cowboy hat and a monogram necklace.

"girl dinner," she said in the caption.

Ready for Summer!

hailey bieber steamiest photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber was previously linked to Shawn Mendes.

In June 2023, Bieber shared a photoset showcasing her sizzling summer-ready look.

She displayed her fit physique in a sheer tank top and matching string-tie bikini bottom, writing, "skincare 🌼 summertime 🌼 skincare 🌼 repeat. ✨."

Hailey Bieber Had the Best Season

hailey bieber steamiest photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber got engaged in July 2018.

"got milk?" the text on Bieber's cheeky wet shirt, which exposed her red bikini top, read. She completed her look with a matching bikini bottom, accentuating her fit abs.

"all I know is, I'm about to have the best summer of my life.🥛," she captioned the post.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Prepared for Summer

hailey bieber steamiest photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

She became a first-time mom in August 2024.

The model sported a matching neon green bikini while lounging on a tropical beach in a March 2023 post. She captured hearts with her beaming smile, showing how much she was enjoying the getaway.

Hailey Bieber Posed Before the Weekend

hailey bieber steamiest photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber now share one child together.

Bieber had a fun style moment when she donned a white one-piece swimsuit and baseball cap in a July 2022 update, pairing them with white socks and sneakers.

In the snap, she squatted in front of a "No Diving" sign while holding a red popsicle stick.

She Left Fans Sweating!

hailey bieber steamiest photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber launched her skincare brand, Rhode, in 2022.

In January 2022, Bieber dropped a viral carousel of photos from a beach getaway, charming her followers with her top-tier visuals while displaying her fit physique in a colorful bikini set.

Bieber accessorized with a white bucket hat, a body chain and layered necklaces.

Hailey Bieber Enjoyed the Summer

hailey bieber steamiest photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber has collaborated with brands like Ralph Lauren and Guess.

In the summer of 2021, Bieber jumped into action and went paddleboarding.

She Glowed in Blue

hailey bieber steamiest photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

She has constantly sparked feud rumors with Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez.

Bieber, donning a patterned bikini, soaked up the sun on a large inflatable float in a swimming pool in a June 2021 update.

