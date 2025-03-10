Hailey Bieber's Steamiest Photos: 10 of Her Boldest Looks
Hailey Bieber Bloomed in Red
Hailey Bieber set pulses racing in a red two-piece bikini paired with matching sunglasses.
She wrote in the caption of the March 2024 post, "I'll be here if ya need me✌🏼✌🏼."
She Turned Up the Heat
The mom-of-one posed in a skimpy leopard-print bikini during a trip to Tokyo in 2023.
She Was a Seaside Beauty
During an August 2023 beach trip with her friends, Bieber slipped into a tiny blue string bikini that highlighted her ripped midsection. She completed her look with a flower-print cowboy hat and a monogram necklace.
"girl dinner," she said in the caption.
Ready for Summer!
In June 2023, Bieber shared a photoset showcasing her sizzling summer-ready look.
She displayed her fit physique in a sheer tank top and matching string-tie bikini bottom, writing, "skincare 🌼 summertime 🌼 skincare 🌼 repeat. ✨."
Hailey Bieber Had the Best Season
"got milk?" the text on Bieber's cheeky wet shirt, which exposed her red bikini top, read. She completed her look with a matching bikini bottom, accentuating her fit abs.
"all I know is, I'm about to have the best summer of my life.🥛," she captioned the post.
Hailey Bieber Prepared for Summer
The model sported a matching neon green bikini while lounging on a tropical beach in a March 2023 post. She captured hearts with her beaming smile, showing how much she was enjoying the getaway.
Hailey Bieber Posed Before the Weekend
Bieber had a fun style moment when she donned a white one-piece swimsuit and baseball cap in a July 2022 update, pairing them with white socks and sneakers.
In the snap, she squatted in front of a "No Diving" sign while holding a red popsicle stick.
She Left Fans Sweating!
In January 2022, Bieber dropped a viral carousel of photos from a beach getaway, charming her followers with her top-tier visuals while displaying her fit physique in a colorful bikini set.
Bieber accessorized with a white bucket hat, a body chain and layered necklaces.
Hailey Bieber Enjoyed the Summer
In the summer of 2021, Bieber jumped into action and went paddleboarding.
She Glowed in Blue
Bieber, donning a patterned bikini, soaked up the sun on a large inflatable float in a swimming pool in a June 2021 update.