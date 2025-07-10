or
Hailey Bieber Curses Out Her and Justin's Haters While Promoting His New Album: 'Is It Finally Clocking to You F----- Losers?'

Photo Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: mega

Hailey Bieber expressed her frustration with the constant hate she and Justin receive.

July 10 2025, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

Hailey Bieber is hitting back at the internet trolls.

Shortly after husband Justin Bieber announced his seventh album, Swag, was dropping on Friday, July 11, the model took to her Instagram Stories to promote his new music and slam their incessant haters.

Hailey Bieber Slams Her and Justin's Haters

hailey bieber curses out justin haters promoting his new album losers
Source: @haileybieber/instagram

Hailey Bieber called her and Justin's haters 'f------ losers' in an Instagram Story post.

Hailey, 28, shared a photo from NYC's Times Square, where the singer's album artwork and track list were up on a huge billboard.

The image featured Justin, 31, standing shirtless with Hailey in back of him as she held their son, Jack Blues, who turns 1 in August.

The Rhode skincare founder wrote under the Thursday, July 10, shot, "Is it finally clocking to you f----- losers?" She also tagged her husband in the upload.

Justin Bieber Goes Viral While Lashing Out at Paparazzi

hailey bieber curses out justin haters promoting his new album losers
Source: mega

The model also promoted her husband's new album, 'Swag,' which debuts on Friday, July 11.

The mom-of-one's words were also a reference to Justin's viral quote from last month when he got into a heated argument with paparazzi.

At the time, the vocalist was approached by photographers as he left Soho House Malibu in California, with Justin eventually telling them, "Get out of my f-------- face!"

"Stop asking me how it’s going," he demanded. "Get out of here."

Hailey Bieber

hailey bieber curses out justin haters promoting his new album losers
Source: mega

The mom-of-one's upload also referenced the singer's viral conversation with paparazzi last month.

When the Canada native was asked if he fears getting deported, he hit back and reminded the paparazzi, "I'm a real man with a real family... and you're really in front of my face."

"You're not getting it," he emphasized. "It's not clocking to you. It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business, is it?"

Justin is well aware of the fact that his comment made the rounds online, as on June 18, he uploaded an Instagram Story featuring Myia B Music's song "Stand on Business."

He shared two more accompanying posts: one with the tune "Standing on Business" by Soulja Rilla playing in the background and another where followers could hear "Dat Business" by Fredo Bang.

Inside the Couple's Rough Patch

hailey bieber curses out justin haters promoting his new album losers
Source: mega

A source said the spouses 'don't talk about divorce' despite their current issues.

An insider admitted the "Baby" singer's erratic behavior has been causing "a lot of stress" for his wife.

"Justin’s been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he’s going through," the source shared with a news outlet, referring to his alleged mental health struggles. "Hailey is the stable parent and the one keeping their family together. It’s been really hard on her."

Despite their rough patch, another insider insisted the stars "don’t talk about divorce."

"Faith is a big part of their life," the source explained. "They believe they are soulmates and meant for each other. They’ll do anything to make it work."

