Hailey Bieber Curses Out Her and Justin's Haters While Promoting His New Album: 'Is It Finally Clocking to You F----- Losers?'

Hailey Bieber expressed her frustration with the constant hate she and Justin receive.

Shortly after husband Justin Bieber announced his seventh album, Swag, was dropping on Friday, July 11, the model took to her Instagram Stories to promote his new music and slam their incessant haters.

Hailey Bieber is hitting back at the internet trolls.

Hailey, 28, shared a photo from NYC's Times Square, where the singer's album artwork and track list were up on a huge billboard.

The image featured Justin, 31, standing shirtless with Hailey in back of him as she held their son, Jack Blues, who turns 1 in August.

The Rhode skincare founder wrote under the Thursday, July 10, shot, "Is it finally clocking to you f----- losers?" She also tagged her husband in the upload.