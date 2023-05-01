Relaxed Hailey Bieber Flashes Tight Tummy on L.A. Outing With Husband Justin Bieber: Photos
Looking like the effortlessly cool It Couple that they are, Hailey and Justin Bieber stepped out on Saturday, April 29, to check out the model's Rhode pop-up event.
The 26-year-old and the "Ghost" musician, 29, stopped by an L.A. coffee shop, where fans had a chance to win Rhode skincare products, before carrying on with their day.
Rocking the off-duty model look, Hailey stunned in a tiny white t-shirt that showed off her tanned tummy and loose-fitting, straight-leg jeans. She completed her look with black sunglasses, a black bag and matching belt.
Her husband also looked stylish in a grey sweatshirt and light-wash jeans, shielding his eyes from the California rays with vibrant blue shades.
The couple, who wed in 2018, appeared to be in great spirits, as they were photographed sharing smiles and laughs while engaging in conversation. At one point, Justin wrapped an arm around his wife's shoulder as they made their way out of the cafe.
The famous husband and wife seem to be doing better now that the drama surrounding Hailey's rumored feud with Selena Gomez died down. As OK! reported, the famous offspring came under fire after fans accused her and bestie Kylie Jenner of making fun of Justin's ex-girlfriend for a makeup video she made, in which she noted she laminated her brows too much.
Mere hours after Selena posted her TikTok, the famous BFFLS took to their respective Instagram accounts with close-up content of their perfectly done makeup. Ever since the apparent shade, Hailey has been on the receiving end of horrible online bullying, and even after Kylie insisted fans were "reaching" with these rumors of a rift, online users continued to go after Justin's wife.
With things going from bad to worse for Hailey, Selena finally addressed her fans in late March, asking that they leave the model alone. Hailey also posted a statement thanking Selena for defending her after she received death threats.
In the aftermath of the drama, Hailey took to Instagram last month to address the toll the start of 2023 had taken on her. "I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life," she confessed, sharing that her "mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least."
Justin has also been reeling from the drama, with an insider recently spilling: “It breaks Justin’s heart to have seen Hailey struggling emotionally the way she has been these past few months."