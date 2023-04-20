'Fragile' Hailey Bieber Admits Start Of 2023 Has Been The 'Saddest, Hardest' Time Of Her 'Adult Life' After Selena Gomez Drama
Hailey Bieber rang in the New Year hoping for the best but receiving anything but that in recent months.
Following her rumored feud with Selena Gomez that resulted in the model receiving a flood of online hate, Bieber admitted life has been pretty tough for her.
Taking to her Instagram Story Wednesday, April 19, the wife of Justin Bieber wrote in a statement: "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time."
The 26-year-old confessed: "truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life." Sharing that her "mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least," Bieber offered words of encouragement for anyone else whose felt like they've been put through the wringer.
"I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you're not alone," her message continued. "That being said, let's keep being there for one another."
Suggesting that everyone be there for loved ones, friends, family and strangers, the Rhode Skin founder concluded: "let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together."
Bieber found herself on the receiving end of endless hate following fan suspicion that her rumored, years-long feud with Gomez was reignited after she and best friend Kylie Jenner appeared to mock the former child star over a makeup tutorial she posted to TikTok. In the video, Gomez innocently pointed out that she lamented her brows too much, and later that day, the famous besties showed off their perfectly done brows on Instagram.
Despite online users insisting Bieber's post was shared with ill-intent, she suggested that the internet skewed the situation to fit the storyline they liked best.
Weeks after the drama took on a life of its own, Bieber spoke out in March about the "ongoing narrative between her and I," referring to Gomez.
"While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together. Things can be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended," penned Bieber.
Hours prior, Gomez shared a statement of her own condemning her fans who had been sending cruel messages to her ex-boyfriend's wife. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. "This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying."