Justin Bieber Is Heartbroken Wife Hailey Has Been 'Struggling Emotionally' After Selena Gomez Drama, Says Source

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 21 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

A worried hubby. Justin Bieber has had a difficult time watching his wife, Hailey Bieber, go through mental health issues in recent months.

“It breaks Justin’s heart to have seen Hailey struggling emotionally the way she has been these past few months,” a source told a news outlet after the model addressed the tough start to her year on Wednesday, April 19. “He loves his wife more than anything and knows she has a heart of gold.”

Source: mega

News of the 29-year-old's concern about his wife, 26, comes after she hinted at the damage the past few months have had on her following the severe backlash she has received regarding her rumored feud with Selena Gomez.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” Hailey wrote. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.”

Source: mega

Rumors of a rift between Justin's ex-girlfriend and wife started in February when the Wizards of Waverly Place alum took to TikTok to show off her makeup look, commenting that she "laminated her brows too much."

Shortly after, Hailey posted a screenshot from a FaceTime call between herself and best friend Kylie Jenner zooming in on their perfectly styled brows. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also posted a close-up of her face to her Story along with the words "this was an accident ?????"

Source: mega
Though Kylie quickly shut down speculation of any drama between the famous besties and Selena — saying the rumors are "silly" and "reaching," with the former child star agreeing with her and insisting she's a fan of the reality star — Hailey didn't address the situation until late March.

Selena was the first to make a statement asking that her fans stop bullying Hailey, writing: "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity."

Hailey began her statement, "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I."

"The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved," she admitted, pointing out it is "extremely harmful" for "millions of people" to be seeing all of this hate online.

The source spoke to Us Weekly about Justin's upset.

