Justin Bieber Is Heartbroken Wife Hailey Has Been 'Struggling Emotionally' After Selena Gomez Drama, Says Source

News of the 29-year-old's concern about his wife, 26, comes after she hinted at the damage the past few months have had on her following the severe backlash she has received regarding her rumored feud with Selena Gomez.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” Hailey wrote. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.”