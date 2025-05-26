Hailey Bieber Says 'Postpartum Period Is the Most Sensitive Time' as She Debunks Justin Split Rumors
Hailey Bieber is navigating the challenges of postpartum life while facing persistent rumors about her marriage to Justin Bieber.
"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I've ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult," Hailey, 28, told Vogue in an interview published on Tuesday, May 20.
"And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They're getting divorced and they're this and they're not happy': It is such a mindf---. I cannot even begin to explain it. It's a crazy life to live."
The couple married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues, in August 2024. However, what once appeared to be a solid relationship has come under scrutiny recently, with speculation of an impending split.
The gossip intensified when reports surfaced that Hailey unfollowed Justin on Instagram. She quickly addressed the rumors, assuring fans that there was no cause for concern.
"It's a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!" she commented on a TikTok video discussing their alleged estrangement in March.
Hailey revealed that Justin's journey as a child star has provided her with valuable insight.
"I've learned so much from Justin, really," the model shared. "He's been doing this literally since he was a child and he has had to face the most scrutiny of any person that I know. He was like, ‘Baby, trust me, I've been here before many, many times. You're not going to win. There is no winning.'"
In addition to dealing with the weight of marital rumors, Hailey discussed the difficulties she's encountered in her transition to motherhood, particularly regarding her body image.
"Every day I have to talk to myself, like, 'Hailey, you had a baby … You grew a human. You birthed a human. It's OK. Give yourself grace. Give yourself time,'" she said. "When people talk about 'bouncing back' — back where, because my hips are wider, my b---- are actually bigger than they were before. They did not go back. And great, I'll take it, but it's not the same body that it was before."
As concerns grow about Justin's health, fans have speculated whether his gaunt appearance is linked to substance abuse. However, his representative previously confirmed to TMZ that the "Baby" singer is not abusing drugs.
In March, a source told a news outlet that trouble lurked in their relationship. "His behavior's been troubling for some time. What fans are seeing now is just a small taste of what his life is really like," the insider mentioned. "He goes through periods where he isolates, then periods where he's active and will spend time with friends. Justin can also have pretty intense low periods."
The insider also emphasized that Justin's struggles impact Hailey deeply.
Nonetheless, the source concluded that "divorce isn't an option right now" and Hailey "is hoping Justin can turn things around."