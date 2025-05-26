Hailey Bieber Says 'Postpartum Period Is the Most Sensitive Time' as She Debunks Justin Split Rumors

"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I've ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult," Hailey, 28, told Vogue in an interview published on Tuesday, May 20.

"And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They're getting divorced and they're this and they're not happy': It is such a mindf---. I cannot even begin to explain it. It's a crazy life to live."