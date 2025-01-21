NEWS Justin Bieber Claims Someone Hacked Him and Unfollowed His Wife Hailey on Instagram After Concerning Fans Source: MEGA Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, tied the knot in September 2018.

Justin Bieber unfollowing Hailey on Instagram appeared to be a false alarm. The "One Less Lonely Girl" singer calmed down his supporters on Tuesday, January 21, moments after sending fans into a frenzy when his profile showed he no longer followed his wife of six years, Hailey Bieber, on the social media app. The situation sparked concerns about whether there is trouble in paradise for the first-time parents.

The pop star shockingly unfollowed his wife via Instagram.

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S--- is getting suss out here," Justin wrote in an Instagram Story that was quickly removed from his page, per Us Weekly. The pop star re-followed Hailey shortly after the commotion.

Justin and Hailey Bieber recently welcomed their son, Jack, 5 months.

Before Justin explained what allegedly went down, fans went ballistic on social media. "What the h--- is going on?" one person asked via X (formerly named Twitter) after noticing the change in Justin's following, as a second supporter exclaimed: "DID THEY SEPARATE?" "Hopefully this was a mistake cause they just had a child," a third admirer admitted in reference to Hailey and Justin's 5-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Other fans of the "Sorry" singer, however, defended Justin and insisted there had to be a valid explanation for the mishap. "They’re literally in Aspen together [right now]," one Instagram user pointed out of the longtime lovers, as Justin shared Stories of him and Hailey ice skating together in Colorado over the weekend.

Justin Bieber also unfollowed Hailey Bieber's dad, Stephen Baldwin.

"It's very clear it's a mistake as he posted a sweet message to her the other day, I know many people keep wishing on these two downfall and I think it's so pathetic," an additional admirer declared regarding a gushy post Justin shared about Hailey recently. Taking to his Instagram Story with a black-and-white photo of the Rhode Skin founder, Justin stated: "The greatest woman I have and will ever know."

Justin unfollowing, then re-following Hailey on the social media app comes just one day after he shared several photos of himself ripping a bong via Instagram on Monday, January 20. While the model "liked" a post Justin uploaded in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day shortly after the photos of himself seemingly smoking weed, she did not double tap on the pictures of him with the glassware in hand.

Hailey notably remained following her husband on Instagram throughout the entirety of the brief dilemma. Further fueling concerns about the state of Hailey and Justin's marriage, the "Baby" singer unfollowed his wife's father, Stephen Baldwin, a few days prior.

Fans are worried about Justin Bieber's mental state.

The brunette beauty, however, also doesn't follow her dad on the app. In recent weeks, Justin additionally unfollowed his former music mentors Scooter Braun and Usher.