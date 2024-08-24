Hailey Bieber Gives Birth to Her and Justin's First Baby Together: Find Out the Name

The pair first announced they were expecting in May via a social media video that showed them renewing their vows. In the romantic clip, the model flaunted her growing baby bump in a lacy white gown.

In the mom-of-one's July interview with W Magazine, she revealed she was at the end of the second trimester when they publicized their exciting news.

"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," Hailey explained. "I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."