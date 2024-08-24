OK Magazine
Hailey Bieber Gives Birth to Her and Justin's First Baby Together: Find Out the Name

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber are officially parents!

Aug. 23 2024, Updated 10:42 p.m. ET

Baby Bieber has arrived!

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child into the world, the former revealed on Instagram on Friday, August 23.

“Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of the little one’s feet and Hailey’s nail.

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

The singer shared the news on August 23.

Source: @justinbieber/instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber have welcomed their first child.

The pair first announced they were expecting in May via a social media video that showed them renewing their vows. In the romantic clip, the model flaunted her growing baby bump in a lacy white gown.

In the mom-of-one's July interview with W Magazine, she revealed she was at the end of the second trimester when they publicized their exciting news.

"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," Hailey explained. "I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."

Source: @justinbieber/instagram

The model was six months pregnant when the couple announced they were expecting.

"I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly," the star confessed. "I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

The Rhode skincare founder also didn't want to hear negative comments from social media users, something she's dealt with since she married the "Sorry" crooner in 2018.

Source: @justinbieber/instagram

The stars got married in 2018 after just a few months of being engaged.

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced,'" she spilled of what haters say about her marriage. "It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy."

"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be," she added. "But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."

Source: @haileybieber/instagram

The model shared countless photos of her growing belly via social media before giving birth.

Stephen Baldwin's daughter tried to not let the naysayers stop her from sharing her pregnancy journey with fans, as she made several updates along the way, including photos of her cravings (egg salad with pickles and hot sauce) and details about the back pain she was experiencing.

The new mom and her husband always planned to become parents after they got hitched, but a source explained that Hailey didn't want to do so until Justin was in a better place with his mental health.

"He’s a lot clingier, while she’s always been more emotionally mature and able to see things in a clearer way. They got married so young and weren’t emotionally equipped to deal with it," the source shared. "Hailey didn’t want to bring a child into their world until things were more stable."

