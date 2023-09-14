Justin Bieber Gushes Over 'Beloved' Wife Hailey as They Celebrate Their 5th Wedding Anniversary: Photos

Despite the challenges, Hailey noted she's grateful to have Justin by her side.

“I just think life is changing all the time. Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this shit as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!” she told Harper's BAZAAR.

“He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to. I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," she continued.