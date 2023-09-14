Justin Bieber Gushes Over 'Beloved' Wife Hailey as They Celebrate Their 5th Wedding Anniversary: Photos
Justin Bieber couldn't help but gush over his wife, Hailey Bieber, on their fifth wedding anniversary.
"To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!" the singer, 29, posted a slew of photos via Instagram on Wednesday, September 13.
Of course, people loved seeing the pair, who got married in September 2018, look so in love after all these years.
One person wrote, "I adore you two," while another said, "Happy Anniversary my favorite couple @haileybieber and @justinbieber ❤️❤️❤️ . Always happy and always support each other in difficult and happy times."
A third person added, "Happy anniversary, cheers to many more ❤️❤️."
For her part, the model kept it simple, writing: "🤍 I love you."
The Hollywood stars have been through a lot over the past few years — the blonde beauty suffered a stroke-like episode caused by a blood clot, while the pop star was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June 2022, forcing him to reschedule his tour dates.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the challenges, Hailey noted she's grateful to have Justin by her side.
“I just think life is changing all the time. Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this shit as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!” she told Harper's BAZAAR.
“He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to. I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," she continued.