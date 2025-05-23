Selena Gomez Supports Hailey Bieber After Justin Made Shady Comment About His Wife's 'Vogue' Cover

On Tuesday, May 20, Hailey, 28, not only landed her first cover of Vogue but also received exciting news that Sephora would soon sell her skincare brand, Rhode. Selena, 32, whose own brand, Rare Beauty , is also featured at the popular department store, "liked" Sephora's announcement, showing solid support for her fellow A-lister.

Selena Gomez didn't hold back her support for Hailey Bieber just one day after Justin Bieber threw some unexpected shade at his wife on Instagram. Fans kept a close watch on Selena as she took to social media to back Hailey following a significant milestone.

Earlier that same day, Justin, 31, who famously dated Selena on-and-off from 2010 to 2018, congratulated Hailey on her Vogue moment. However, the message, which he later deleted, seemed more focused on airing out their past than celebrating his wife's achievement.

"Yo, this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue," the "Sorry" singer posted. "For some reason, I felt so disrespected, I thought I gotta get even. I think as we mature, we realize that we're not helping by getting even. We're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. Baby you already know, but forgive me for saying you wouldn't get a Vogue cover cuz I was sadly mistaken."

Fans immediately took to the comments, expressing their confusion over Justin's words. One user lamented, "Justin [crying emoji] idk if this is how you say congrats to your wife lol," while another humorously referenced his own lyrics, asking, "Is it too late now to say sorry…"