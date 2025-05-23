or
Selena Gomez Supports Hailey Bieber After Justin Made Shady Comment About His Wife's 'Vogue' Cover

Composite photos of Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Source: Mega

After Justin Bieber’s awkward Instagram post about Hailey's 'Vogue' cover went viral, Selena Gomez seemed to support the model.

By:

May 23 2025, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

Selena Gomez didn't hold back her support for Hailey Bieber just one day after Justin Bieber threw some unexpected shade at his wife on Instagram. Fans kept a close watch on Selena as she took to social media to back Hailey following a significant milestone.

On Tuesday, May 20, Hailey, 28, not only landed her first cover of Vogue but also received exciting news that Sephora would soon sell her skincare brand, Rhode. Selena, 32, whose own brand, Rare Beauty, is also featured at the popular department store, "liked" Sephora's announcement, showing solid support for her fellow A-lister.

Photo of Hailey and Justin Bieber
Source: Mega

Justin Bieber made a shady post about his wife posing for 'Vogue.'

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noted Selena's encouragement in the comments section. One user pointedly wrote, "Not Selena being more supportive towards hb [Hailey Bieber] than her own husband."

Earlier that same day, Justin, 31, who famously dated Selena on-and-off from 2010 to 2018, congratulated Hailey on her Vogue moment. However, the message, which he later deleted, seemed more focused on airing out their past than celebrating his wife's achievement.

Photo of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
Source: Mega

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were in an on-again, off-again couple until 2018.

"Yo, this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue," the "Sorry" singer posted. "For some reason, I felt so disrespected, I thought I gotta get even. I think as we mature, we realize that we're not helping by getting even. We're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. Baby you already know, but forgive me for saying you wouldn't get a Vogue cover cuz I was sadly mistaken."

Fans immediately took to the comments, expressing their confusion over Justin's words. One user lamented, "Justin [crying emoji] idk if this is how you say congrats to your wife lol," while another humorously referenced his own lyrics, asking, "Is it too late now to say sorry…"

Hailey Bieber

Source: @ over her 'Vogue' cover dreamsjustinbieber/Instagram
As Justin later switched to an emoji-filled caption, a third commenter chimed in, "No shot u changed the caption after airing dirty laundry like that."

Despite the ongoing Selena vs. Hailey debate dividing fans over the years, the two women have shown support for one another. In 2022, they even posed for a friendly photo together at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

These A-listers share more than just romantic interests — their career trajectories also mirror one another. Selena launched Rare Beauty in 2020, which reached a staggering valuation of $2 billion by 2024. Meanwhile, Hailey's brand, Rhode, went public in 2022 and reportedly generated $90 million in just the last two months of 2024.

"People think that achieving billionaire status is very much within her reach too — thanks to Rhode," an insider told a news outlet in April. "She launched the line less than three years ago, and the success she's already had is absolutely phenomenal. Hailey could cash out today, but she's made it very clear she is in this for the long haul."

Composite photos of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber
Source: Mega

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber previously posed together in 2022.

The insider also addressed speculation surrounding her motives, stating, "Some assume she's slapping [Justin's] name on the products just to make a buck. But the truth is, Hailey has developed each product from the ground up with the goal of creating skincare that actually works."

