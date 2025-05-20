Hailey Bieber Strips Down to Skimpy Bikini Amid Divorce Rumors: Photos
Hailey Bieber isn't letting any rumors surrounding her marriage faze her.
The model, 28, bared her cleavage in a tiny swimsuit top and thong in a sultry snapshot on Monday, May 19.
The mom-of-one donned a black-and-white, printed bikini that hiked all the way up to her hips as she snapped a mirror selfie.
Her social media photo dump included several other outfits, selfies and behind-the-scenes moments from her life as of late. In two images, she mugged for the camera in a white tank top and backward baseball cap. Her viral Rhode Beauty phone case was on full display as she sipped on what appeared to be an iced tea from Dunkin.
Bieber also posed in an elevator wearing head-to-toe black. She showed off her legs in a midi skirt, paired with a tank, dark sunglasses and a leather tote. She later strolled through the streets of New York in the chic ensemble, carrying an umbrella from The Carlyle to stay dry.
At the end of the Instagram carousel, she sported the same shades over a sheet mask while sitting in a car. She flipped off the camera while cozying up in a coat in the passenger's seat.
The beauty mogul also went casual in grey sweatpants and a track jacket as she carried a large bag with a skateboard inside.
She completed the photo dump with other artsy snaps from her week, including a cup of coffee, her dog sitting on a windowsill and a peek inside her purse, which contained a bunny toy.
Bieber captioned the post, "crumbs + bits."
Her bestie Kylie Jenner commented, "very cute girl," while singer Justine Skye wrote, "Yuppppp."
Is Hailey Bieber's Relationship With Justin in Trouble?
Bieber's busy week comes amid rumors of her marriage to Justin Bieber being in trouble.
On May 7, the "Baby" singer shared a cryptic message to social media, writing, "Love isn't a u get what u put in kinda thing. It's a receiving thing. Still find myself trying to earn love. And it's exhausting."
Justin did not attend the Met Gala with his wife on May 5, but he did support her from afar by posting photos of her event look on his Instagram feed the next day.
"Tell em uncle Charlie," he captioned a photo of Hailey as the song "There Goes My Baby" by Charlie Wilson played in the background.
Hailey Bieber Halts Divorce Rumors
Hailey shut down any controversy about her relationship when she thanked her man while winning Beauty Innovator of the Year at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 24.
"I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on," she said during her speech.
Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy Complications
Hailey opened up in a May 20 interview about the difficulties surrounding the birth of her and Justin's son, Jack, 9 months. The baby wound up needing to be medically induced, causing the model much pain and discomfort.
"Giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done," she told an outlet. "I was on that s---. I was doing everything. I felt stronger physically than I ever had before."
Hailey bled a lot after the child was born, which was "a little bit scary."
"I trust my doctor with my life," she added. "And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."