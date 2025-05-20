Hailey Bieber Strips Down to Skimpy Bikini Amid Divorce Rumors: Photos

The mom-of-one donned a black-and-white, printed bikini that hiked all the way up to her hips as she snapped a mirror selfie.

Her social media photo dump included several other outfits, selfies and behind-the-scenes moments from her life as of late. In two images, she mugged for the camera in a white tank top and backward baseball cap. Her viral Rhode Beauty phone case was on full display as she sipped on what appeared to be an iced tea from Dunkin.

Bieber also posed in an elevator wearing head-to-toe black. She showed off her legs in a midi skirt, paired with a tank, dark sunglasses and a leather tote. She later strolled through the streets of New York in the chic ensemble, carrying an umbrella from The Carlyle to stay dry.

At the end of the Instagram carousel, she sported the same shades over a sheet mask while sitting in a car. She flipped off the camera while cozying up in a coat in the passenger's seat.