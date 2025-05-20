or
PHOTOS

Hailey Bieber Strips Down to Skimpy Bikini Amid Divorce Rumors: Photos

Photo of Hailey Bieber
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber traded social media controversy for a sultry swimsuit.

May 20 2025, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

Hailey Bieber isn't letting any rumors surrounding her marriage faze her.

The model, 28, bared her cleavage in a tiny swimsuit top and thong in a sultry snapshot on Monday, May 19.

hailey bieber skimpy bikini divorce rumors photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber showed off her toned physique in a bikini.

The mom-of-one donned a black-and-white, printed bikini that hiked all the way up to her hips as she snapped a mirror selfie.

Her social media photo dump included several other outfits, selfies and behind-the-scenes moments from her life as of late. In two images, she mugged for the camera in a white tank top and backward baseball cap. Her viral Rhode Beauty phone case was on full display as she sipped on what appeared to be an iced tea from Dunkin.

Bieber also posed in an elevator wearing head-to-toe black. She showed off her legs in a midi skirt, paired with a tank, dark sunglasses and a leather tote. She later strolled through the streets of New York in the chic ensemble, carrying an umbrella from The Carlyle to stay dry.

At the end of the Instagram carousel, she sported the same shades over a sheet mask while sitting in a car. She flipped off the camera while cozying up in a coat in the passenger's seat.

hailey bieber skimpy bikini divorce rumors photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber recently attended the Met Gala.

The beauty mogul also went casual in grey sweatpants and a track jacket as she carried a large bag with a skateboard inside.

She completed the photo dump with other artsy snaps from her week, including a cup of coffee, her dog sitting on a windowsill and a peek inside her purse, which contained a bunny toy.

Bieber captioned the post, "crumbs + bits."

Her bestie Kylie Jenner commented, "very cute girl," while singer Justine Skye wrote, "Yuppppp."

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber recapped recent moments on social media.

Is Hailey Bieber's Relationship With Justin in Trouble?

hailey bieber skimpy bikini divorce rumors photos
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's relationship is rumored to be in trouble.

Bieber's busy week comes amid rumors of her marriage to Justin Bieber being in trouble.

On May 7, the "Baby" singer shared a cryptic message to social media, writing, "Love isn't a u get what u put in kinda thing. It's a receiving thing. Still find myself trying to earn love. And it's exhausting."

Justin did not attend the Met Gala with his wife on May 5, but he did support her from afar by posting photos of her event look on his Instagram feed the next day.

"Tell em uncle Charlie," he captioned a photo of Hailey as the song "There Goes My Baby" by Charlie Wilson played in the background.

Hailey Bieber Halts Divorce Rumors

hailey bieber skimpy bikini divorce rumors photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber has denied any divorce rumors.

Hailey shut down any controversy about her relationship when she thanked her man while winning Beauty Innovator of the Year at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 24.

"I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on," she said during her speech.

Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy Complications

hailey bieber skimpy bikini divorce rumors photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey and Justin Bieber share a 9-month-old son.

Hailey opened up in a May 20 interview about the difficulties surrounding the birth of her and Justin's son, Jack, 9 months. The baby wound up needing to be medically induced, causing the model much pain and discomfort.

"Giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done," she told an outlet. "I was on that s---. I was doing everything. I felt stronger physically than I ever had before."

Hailey bled a lot after the child was born, which was "a little bit scary."

"I trust my doctor with my life," she added. "And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."

