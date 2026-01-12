or
Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Assets in Skintight Nude Corset During Night Out With Kendall Jenner, Zoë Kravitz and More: Photo

Source: MEGA; @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber showed off her daring side by posing in a skintight nude corset during a wild night out with friends, Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz.

Jan. 12 2026, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

Hailey Bieber wasn't shy about showing some skin during a girls' night out with A-list friends Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz.

“fun things,” Bieber, 29, captioned a carousel of sultry photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, January 11.

Hailey Bieber Debuted Skintight Corset

Photo of Hailey Bieber showed off her curves in a body-hugging corset.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber showed off her curves in a body-hugging corset.

The photo series began with a solo shot of the Rhode Beauty founder posing in a figure-hugging, flesh-toned Stella McCartney corset top. She completed the look with crisp, wide-leg black tuxedo trousers, a sleek high bun and stud earrings, exuding her signature "clean-girl" aesthetic.

In another photo, Bieber was joined by A-list friends Jenner, 30, and Emma Chamberlain as they puckered their lips for a mirror selfie while stepping inside an elevator.

The A-list group attended W Magazine's Annual Best Performance Party at the Chateau Marmont on Saturday, January 10, where they were joined by Kravitz, 37, Odessa A’Zion, Sydney and Devon Lee Carlson inside the venue.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber shared photos from a recent girls' night out.

Fans Were Obessed With Hailey Bieber's Corset Look

Photo of Hailey Bieber went out for a girls' night on January 10.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber went out for a girls' night on January 10.

Fans were obsessed with Bieber's head-turning look, sharing their opinions in the comments section.

"THIS DIVA KNOWS SHE’S THE PRETTIEST," one admirer wrote, while another added, "THIS IS HAILEY BIEBER’S WORLD AND WE’RE JUST LIVING IN IT."

"THAT’S MY BABY. SHE’S ICONIC. IPHONE CASE. LIP GLOSS ON IT," a third added.

Hailey Bieber Recently Shared Racy Photos

Photo of Hailey Bieber flashed her diamond ring from Justin Bieber.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber flashed her diamond ring from Justin Bieber.

Bieber is no stranger to the racy snaps, recently sharing a photo of herself wearing nothing but a bed sheet.

"Butter color kitchens," the influencer captioned a post on January 9, which showed off the mom-of-one seemingly naked as she wrapped herself in white bed sheets.

In another bold shot, Bieber dared to pose in just a white long-sleeve shirt and brown boy shorts, as she raised her left hand to show off a giant diamond ring from her husband, Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber Keeps Her Relationship Out of Spotlight

Photo of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were the subject of split rumors last year.
Source: MEGA

Hailey and Justin Bieber were the subject of split rumors last year.

Hailey and Justin, 31, were the center of breakup rumors in 2025, but the beauty business owner has remained committed to keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

“We’re just taking it a day at a time,” she told GQ in November 2025. “We both feel very protective of our son, and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there. But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things.”

