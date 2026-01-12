Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Assets in Skintight Nude Corset During Night Out With Kendall Jenner, Zoë Kravitz and More: Photo
Jan. 12 2026, Published 2:12 p.m. ET
Hailey Bieber wasn't shy about showing some skin during a girls' night out with A-list friends Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz.
“fun things,” Bieber, 29, captioned a carousel of sultry photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, January 11.
Hailey Bieber Debuted Skintight Corset
The photo series began with a solo shot of the Rhode Beauty founder posing in a figure-hugging, flesh-toned Stella McCartney corset top. She completed the look with crisp, wide-leg black tuxedo trousers, a sleek high bun and stud earrings, exuding her signature "clean-girl" aesthetic.
In another photo, Bieber was joined by A-list friends Jenner, 30, and Emma Chamberlain as they puckered their lips for a mirror selfie while stepping inside an elevator.
The A-list group attended W Magazine's Annual Best Performance Party at the Chateau Marmont on Saturday, January 10, where they were joined by Kravitz, 37, Odessa A’Zion, Sydney and Devon Lee Carlson inside the venue.
Fans Were Obessed With Hailey Bieber's Corset Look
Fans were obsessed with Bieber's head-turning look, sharing their opinions in the comments section.
"THIS DIVA KNOWS SHE’S THE PRETTIEST," one admirer wrote, while another added, "THIS IS HAILEY BIEBER’S WORLD AND WE’RE JUST LIVING IN IT."
"THAT’S MY BABY. SHE’S ICONIC. IPHONE CASE. LIP GLOSS ON IT," a third added.
Hailey Bieber Recently Shared Racy Photos
Bieber is no stranger to the racy snaps, recently sharing a photo of herself wearing nothing but a bed sheet.
"Butter color kitchens," the influencer captioned a post on January 9, which showed off the mom-of-one seemingly naked as she wrapped herself in white bed sheets.
In another bold shot, Bieber dared to pose in just a white long-sleeve shirt and brown boy shorts, as she raised her left hand to show off a giant diamond ring from her husband, Justin Bieber.
Hailey Bieber Keeps Her Relationship Out of Spotlight
Hailey and Justin, 31, were the center of breakup rumors in 2025, but the beauty business owner has remained committed to keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.
“We’re just taking it a day at a time,” she told GQ in November 2025. “We both feel very protective of our son, and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there. But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things.”