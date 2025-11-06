Hailey Bieber Puts Her Butt on Full Display in Skimpy Bikinis While Celebrating Kendall Jenner's 30th Birthday: Photos
Nov. 6 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Sun's out, buns out!
Hailey Bieber was clearly feeling comfortable in her skin when she joined pal Kendall Jenner to celebrate her 30th birthday with a beach trip.
On Thursday, November 6, the mom-of-one uploaded numerous photos from the outing, posing in a few bikinis while letting loose.
Hailey Bieber's Bikini Photos
"H--- yeah," the Rhode founder, 28, captioned the post, which showed her in green and black string bikinis. She also shared a shot hugging the birthday girl in front of balloons and some with their mutual friends.
Bieber included an intimate picture alongside husband Justin Bieber, 31, as well, as she grabbed his face and kissed him while she wore a cheetah print frock.
It was just a few days earlier that the singer uploaded his own photos, including one where he had his hands on his spouse's butt.
"The hottest mother ever ❤️🔥 Jack’s mom is so iconic," one fan gushed in the comments section, referring to the Biebers' 1-year-old son.
"Justin...You Lucky Man❤️❤️," wrote another individual, with a third penning, "The inspiration 😍😍."
Other guests at the party included Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Justine Skye and Stassie Karanikolaou.
The Biebers Packed on the PDA
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Prior to the fun get-together, Hailey and her husband celebrated Halloween with their son. They adorably dressed up the tot as a younger version of the crooner from his 2010 My World Tour, rocking a white denim jacket, matching pants and purple hooded sweatshirt.
The family-of-three also wore costumes from The Incredibles.
Justin Bieber's Delivery Room Confession
During an October 27 Twitch livestream, the Canadian vocalist admitted for the first time that there was some tension in the delivery room with the doula when Hailey went into labor.
"I'm sorry, my emotions are heightened. I don't want you to take away from my moment, either, as the dad. I got this, too. There's times when I need to console Hailey," he recalled telling the professional in August 2024 after they got into an argument.
"I felt like she was pushing me to the side so that she could do it. And I'm like, 'I've got good instincts with this stuff, too.' It's instinctual to be a dad and to be there. You're supposed to be there to help facilitate where I don't know, and if I'm like, 'Hey, I need you to step in and help,'" he said.
"She was like, 'You need to apologize to the doula. Like… just clear the air,'" Justin shared, noting he followed his wife's suggestion.