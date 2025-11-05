Justin and Hailey Bieber Pack on the PDA at Kendall Jenner's Wild 30th Birthday: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Justin and Hailey Bieber brought the heat to Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday bash. The “Peaches” singer, 31, and his model wife, 28, were spotted locking lips in front of massive silver balloons that read “Happy Birthday Kendall.” Justin later shared the hot moment on Instagram, where Hailey was seen wrapping her arms around his neck as he grinned from ear to ear.

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber showed major PDA at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party.

The Rhode founder stunned in a leopard-print mini dress that hugged every curve, while Justin kept things effortlessly cool in a white tank and beige pants, showing off his signature tattoos. Justin also posted a few behind-the-scenes shots from the party — including one where he flashed a playful smirk behind the wheel in a yellow jacket and another black-and-white selfie of the couple sitting close together at a table.

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram;@kendalljenner/Instagram The couple looked totally in love in new photos.

The couple’s string of steamy photos followed a cozy family post Justin shared for Halloween. The Biebers dressed up as The Incredibles, with Hailey as Elastigirl, Justin as Mr. Incredible, and their baby boy, Jack Blues, as Jack-Jack. The trio rocked matching red-and-black onesies with superhero masks. Hailey even posted a close-up of Jack, writing, “Jack Jack does in fact have powers.” She later reposted Justin’s photos, captioning them, “Halloween with our little hehe.”

In another adorable Instagram moment, Jack wore a throwback outfit inspired by Justin’s early YouTube days — purple hoodie, white denim jacket, and all. “Happy Halloween from JBB 🎃🎃🎃💜,” Hailey wrote.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram The Biebers' dressed up as 'The Incredibles.'

Recently, Hailey opened up about motherhood and balancing family life. “I’m someone who I always wanted to be a mom, so I’m super, super, super hands-on with my son. I do have help — I have full-time help — and I’m super not ashamed to say that,” she said on "In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele." “I wouldn’t be able to have my career and do the things that I do without the help. And I feel really grateful for that.”

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram;@haileybieber/Instagram The couple hopes to give their son, Jack Blues Bieber, a sibling one day.