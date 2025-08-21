Hailey Bieber Shows Off Ripped Abs During Sweaty Workout Session: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber has been working on her fitness. Almost exactly one year after the birth of her son, Jack, the model looked toned as ever during a workout. On Wednesday, August 20, Hailey stretched out on a table and flaunted her slim tummy at the exclusive Alo gym in Los Angeles, Calif.

Source: @laurenperez/Instagram Hailey Bieber stopped for a selfie mid-workout.

The mom stunned in a tiny black crop top and leggings, with her brand-new yellow Rhode lipstick case positioned beside her. Hailey held onto her water in between exercises and kept her hair out of her eyes with a high ponytail. Her friend Lauren Perez snapped a mirror selfie and tagged her with two muscle arm emojis.

Hailey Bieber's Recent Outfits

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber dazzled in a printed mini dress.

The Rhode founder further flaunted her figure in an August 11 photo dump. She donned a sheer, red-and-white polka dot frock that showcased her long legs as she sat on a bench outdoors. Hailey later slipped into a cropped white long-sleeve top and low-rise jeans that accentuated her hourglass waist. She capped off the Instagram carousel with an inside look at bestie Kylie Jenner's 28th birthday party setup, featuring picnic blankets and pillows set up on a lush green lawn. Hailey even called out Kendall Jenner for not picking up her call with a screenshot of her phone that read, "KENDALL is unavailable." "Perfect weekend!!!!!!!" she captioned her post.

Hailey Bieber Claps Back at Haters

Source: MEGA Hailey and Justin Bieber have been married since 2018.

As Jack's first birthday approaches, Hailey is protecting the privacy of her family and pays no attention to divorce rumors with husband Justin Bieber. "It's not real," she addressed of the breakup buzz in a July 23 interview. "And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people."

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber has a son named Jack.