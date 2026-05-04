Stunning Hailey Bieber Goes Solo to 2026 Met Gala as Husband Justin Skips NYC Event

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Hailey Bieber dropped jaws when she stepped out to the 2026 Met Gala — though her husband, Justin Bieber, was nowhere to be seen. The model stunned in a 22-carat gold corseted top that looked as if it was molded to her figure, pairing it with an airy, royal blue floor-length skirt. At some points during the carpet, the 29-year-old added a matching blue shawl over her shoulders. This year's theme was Costume Art.

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Hailey Bieber Attends 2026 Met Gala Solo

The model kept her hair simple in a slicked back bun and kept her jewelry minimal, wearing small gold earrings. The look divided social media, with many comparing her outfit to something a superhero would wear. "Cute if you're going to Comic Con as Wonder Woman but too pointy," one critic wrote on X, while another said, "Hailey Bieber misses the mark every single year." A third hater called her "an absolute mess."

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Source: @okmagazine/instagram The model's outfit divided social media.

Hailey also had her fair share of supporters, with one person writing, "She chose a simple life and rocked it with class," and another expressing, "I like her, she’s clean and simple." "Mrs Bieber in the building, beautiful ❤️," another fan wrote.

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The Model Supported the Singer at Coachella

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Source: @haileybieber/instagram Hailey Bieber supported her husband at Coachella.

The mom-of-one and her spouse most recently made headlines when she supported the singer, 32, at his two Coachella performances last month. After his first weekend at the music festival, Hailey shared photos and videos of herself and their son, Jack, attending his soundcheck. "Such a special weekend. nobody will ever know even an ounce of what it’s taken to get here," she penned in the caption. "So grateful for this beautiful life. SO proud. let’s do it all again!!!!"

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'There's a Lot of Judgement'

Source: mega The mother-of-one admitted it can be 'hard' having her marriage 'picked apart.'

The couple has endured endless speculation over their romance, with the Rhode beauty founder recently admitting the scrutiny can take a toll on her even when the gossip isn't true. "I just think being in this position in general, there's a lot of judgment. It does feel hard sometimes, having every single thing be looked at and picked apart," she confessed to TIME.

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Source: @lilbieber/instagram Hailey Bieber slammed fans who 'create' stories abouut her personal life.