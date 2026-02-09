or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Justin Bieber
COUPLES

'Dismissive' Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Often 'Glanced Away' From Each Other at 2026 Super Bowl, Body Language Expert Spills

Split photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: mega

Justin and Hailey Bieber wed in 2018.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 9 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

Though Justin and Hailey Bieber attended the 2026 Super Bowl together, the couple showed no PDA while cheering from their seats — in fact, a body language expert revealed the two appeared to be on different pages throughout the Sunday, February 8, game.

Inside Hailey and Justin Bieber's Dynamic at the Super Bowl

Source: @nfl/x

Justin and Hailey Bieber attended the 2026 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8.

Though the parents-of-one sat next to each other at one point, Inbaal Honigman said Hailey's "crossed legs" being "angled away" from the singer, 31, suggested "she feels sociable and friendly, and is keen to engage with people beyond her immediate partner."

Photo of A body language expert said the stars often 'glanced away' from each other at the game.
Source: mega

A body language expert said the stars often 'glanced away' from each other at the game.

Their eye contact, or lack thereof, also hinted at some possible strain.

"The couple glance away from each other, which is a subtle way to take some time out from each other. Glancing away is the subtlest way to block someone, and they're effectively blocking one another," she explained on behalf of Casino.ca. "His raised eyebrows are a dismissive move, which says 'do what you want,' showing that he doesn't care."

Hailey Bieber Was More Affectionate With Kendall Jenner

Justin Bieber

Photo of Hailey Bieber 'appeared to seek comfort' in friend Kendall Jenner during the game.
Source: @popcrave/x

Hailey Bieber 'appeared to seek comfort' in friend Kendall Jenner during the game.

On the other hand, the model wasn't afraid to get close to longtime friend Kendall Jenner, 30, as the ladies were seen holding hands.

However, "the dynamic appeared uneven," between the gal pals.

"Hailey looks towards Kendall, while Kendall looks away, suggesting a difference in emotional need. Kendall’s hand rests on top of Hailey’s, signaling that she is the more dominant presence in the friendship," the expert explained.

"With Justin absent, Hailey appears to seek comfort, while Kendall stands tall and self-assured, seemingly unfazed without support," she added. "Hailey tugs on Kendall’s hand, reminiscent of a child seeking reassurance."

Photo of The singer was criticized for not helping his wife adjust her dress on the 2026 Grammys red carpet.
Source: mega

The singer was criticized for not helping his wife adjust her dress on the 2026 Grammys red carpet.

As OK! reported, the Biebers' outing to the 2026 Grammys just a week prior also sparked concerns, as fans felt he ignored his wife, 29, when she was having trouble with her long gown on the red carpet.

"The fact that he doesn't help her to correct her dress, looks like he can't wait to go home, just stands there and doesn't gaf [give a f---] about her says everything," one person wrote in reaction on X, while another said, "Chivalry's not just dead, it's extinct. Hands in pockets while she's wrestling that dress? Bro, step up or step aside. 😤 #GRAMMYs."

Photo of The dad-of-one was criticized for looking bored at the 2026 Grammys.
Source: @hollywoodhunter007/Instagram

The dad-of-one was criticized for looking bored at the 2026 Grammys.

Others called out the dad-of-one for his behavior inside the show, as aside from looking bored while sitting next to his spouse, he accidentally bumped into her drink while he was saying hello to someone else.

Despite the frequent speculation about the state of their marriage, Hailey has consistently shut down divorce gossip.

"It's not real," the Rhode beauty founder noted of the rumors. "And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people."

