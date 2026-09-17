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Hailey Bieber Stuns in Sports Bra While Celebrating Anniversary With Husband Justin: Photos

hailey bieber sports bra justin anniversary photos
Source: MEGA; @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Hailey Bieber shared sporty photos from her eight-year anniversary trip with husband Justin Bieber.

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Sept. 17 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

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Hailey Bieber is giving fans a peek at her anniversary getaway with husband Justin Bieber.

The Rhode founder recently shared several casual photos from their time away, including a few outdoor snaps. In one photo, Hailey poses near a small stream wearing a black sports bra, black leggings and sneakers.

She also posted a close-up selfie in the same outfit. With her hair pulled back, the model posed outdoors with rocky terrain and water visible behind her.

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image of Hailey Bieber shared outdoor photos from her anniversary getaway with Justin Bieber.
Source: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Hailey Bieber shared outdoor photos from her anniversary getaway with Justin Bieber.

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Another shot showed Hailey bundled up beside Justin. She wore a dark jacket with the hood pulled over her head, while the pop star stayed warm in a beanie and striped sweater.

In the final photo, Hailey sat outside with her knees pulled toward her while looking into the camera. Mountains, trees and a bright blue sky filled the scene behind her.

The couple's latest photos came shortly after they marked their eighth wedding anniversary on September 13.

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Source: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM
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Justin Celebrated Eight Years With Hailey

image of Hailey Bieber posed in a black sports bra, leggings and sneakers near a stream.
Source: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Hailey Bieber posed in a black sports bra, leggings and sneakers near a stream.

Justin also shared a glimpse of their anniversary celebration, posting photos of the pair playing pool and spending time together during their mountain getaway.

“8 years until infinity ❤️ NEW BEGINNINGS ♾️ I love you baby Happy Anniversary.” he wrote.

Hailey acknowledged the milestone by reposting her husband's post and simply writing, “8 years.”

"8 years until infinity ❤️," Justin wrote in the caption. "NEW BEGINNINGS ♾️ I love you, baby. Happy Anniversary 😘."

Hailey joked about her skills in the comments, writing, "8 years of me being horrendous at playing pool 😍😍," before adding, "😘💋."

Justin kept things relaxed in a short-sleeved gray hoodie and dark-wash jeans. Hailey wore a sporty two-toned baseball shirt with jeans that showed a glimpse of her toned tummy.

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Source: @LILBIEBER/INSTAGRAM
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image of Justin Bieber marked their eighth anniversary with photos from a pool game.
Source: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Justin Bieber marked their eighth anniversary with photos from a pool game.

In one photo, the pair appeared close to sharing a kiss. Hailey leaned toward Justin as he placed a hand on her hip.

She later reposted the sweet moment on her Instagram Stories, writing, "8 years 🙈🤍."

Another snapshot showed Justin setting up the game while Hailey stood nearby with a playful expression. In a third, the singer appeared to cheer her on as she prepared to take her shot.

Hailey And Justin's Relationship Timeline

image of Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.
Source: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

Hailey and Justin first met in 2009 after her father, Stephen Baldwin, introduced them.

The couple later married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018. The private ceremony was attended only by Hailey and Justin.

A year later, they celebrated with family and friends during a larger wedding ceremony at the luxury Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina.

The pair welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. He recently celebrated his second birthday.

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