Hailey Bieber Stuns in Sports Bra While Celebrating Anniversary With Husband Justin: Photos

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Hailey Bieber is giving fans a peek at her anniversary getaway with husband Justin Bieber. The Rhode founder recently shared several casual photos from their time away, including a few outdoor snaps. In one photo, Hailey poses near a small stream wearing a black sports bra, black leggings and sneakers. She also posted a close-up selfie in the same outfit. With her hair pulled back, the model posed outdoors with rocky terrain and water visible behind her.

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Source: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM Hailey Bieber shared outdoor photos from her anniversary getaway with Justin Bieber.

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Another shot showed Hailey bundled up beside Justin. She wore a dark jacket with the hood pulled over her head, while the pop star stayed warm in a beanie and striped sweater. In the final photo, Hailey sat outside with her knees pulled toward her while looking into the camera. Mountains, trees and a bright blue sky filled the scene behind her. The couple's latest photos came shortly after they marked their eighth wedding anniversary on September 13.

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Justin Celebrated Eight Years With Hailey

Source: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM Hailey Bieber posed in a black sports bra, leggings and sneakers near a stream.

Justin also shared a glimpse of their anniversary celebration, posting photos of the pair playing pool and spending time together during their mountain getaway. “8 years until infinity ❤️ NEW BEGINNINGS ♾️ I love you baby Happy Anniversary.” he wrote. Hailey acknowledged the milestone by reposting her husband's post and simply writing, “8 years.” "8 years until infinity ❤️," Justin wrote in the caption. "NEW BEGINNINGS ♾️ I love you, baby. Happy Anniversary 😘." Hailey joked about her skills in the comments, writing, "8 years of me being horrendous at playing pool 😍😍," before adding, "😘💋." Justin kept things relaxed in a short-sleeved gray hoodie and dark-wash jeans. Hailey wore a sporty two-toned baseball shirt with jeans that showed a glimpse of her toned tummy.

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Source: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM Justin Bieber marked their eighth anniversary with photos from a pool game.

In one photo, the pair appeared close to sharing a kiss. Hailey leaned toward Justin as he placed a hand on her hip. She later reposted the sweet moment on her Instagram Stories, writing, "8 years 🙈🤍." Another snapshot showed Justin setting up the game while Hailey stood nearby with a playful expression. In a third, the singer appeared to cheer her on as she prepared to take her shot.

Hailey And Justin's Relationship Timeline

Source: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.