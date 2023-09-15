Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline in 14 Photos
November 2009: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Met for the First Time
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's story started a decade before they tied the knot. They met briefly backstage when the young pop star made an appearance on the Today show.
February 2, 2011: They Met Again
Their roads crossed again two years after the brief meet-and-greet when Hailey and her father attended the 2011 premiere of Justin's Never Say Never documentary.
2011: Hailey Bieber Showed Support for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship
While Hailey was not a Belieber – a nickname for Justin's fans – she publicly supported his romance with Selena Gomez. She shared multiple tweets about the former couple over the past few years, including a post to praise the "Lose You to Love Me" singer's dark hair.
She also shared a since-deleted tweet in May 2011 to show her support for JeLena — Justin and Selena's ship name.
"I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word," Hailey wrote.
November 10, 2014: They Attended a Hillsong Church Service Together
Justin and Hailey were never spotted together again, not until they attended a Hillsong Church service in New York. Photos of them together surfaced online, and they also featured Kendall Jenner.
December 15, 2014: Romance Rumors Emerged
Following their church appearance, romance rumors bombarded them, though they insisted they were only friends.
The "STAY" hitmaker posted their photo on Instagram and clarified in the caption that he was "super single." Meanwhile, Hailey told E! News that there was nothing more between them.
"I've known him since I was so young — since I was like 13 — and we've just been good friends over the years," she said. "We have just stayed close and there's nothing more to it than that."
December 31, 2014: They Marked Their First New Year Together
Although they dismissed the dating rumors, the pair confirmed on Instagram that they welcomed 2015 together with a friend.
December 2015: The Model Was Seen With Justin Bieber More Often
Dating rumors reemerged when the "Beauty and a Beat" singer and his family spent time with Hailey on a vacation in Tulum, Mexico. After the December holidays, they ended the year with a kiss at Leonardo DiCaprio's New Year's Eve party.
February 11, 2016: Justin Bieber Addressed Their Relationship
Justin sat for an interview with GQ for its March 2016 story, where he called Hailey someone he "really loves."
"What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right?" he explained at that time. "If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged. It's really hard to fix wounds like that. It's so hard ... I just don't want to hurt her."
It mirrored what the socialite told E! News about them being a non-exclusive couple.
2016: They Called It Quits
Their blooming relationship hit a glitch when they called it quits after Justin's GQ interview.
June 2018: Together Again
Fresh from Gomez's breakup, Justin reunited with Hailey again at a church conference in Miami – and they eventually noticed that the common denominator of their reconciliations was always church.
July 7, 2018: They Got Engaged
TMZ broke the news about their engagement at a local restaurant only a few weeks after their PDA-filled public appearances.
"It's kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks," a source confirmed to People. "He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well."
Two days after the buzz emerged, the "Yummy" singer formally confirmed their engagement on Instagram.
September 2018: Couple Started Living Together
In February 2019, Justin and Hailey confirmed to Vogue that they started living together in the singer's house outside of Toronto in September 2018.
September 13, 2018: They Got Married at a New York City Courthouse
Justin and Hailey were spotted at a courthouse in New York City to get their marriage licenses, as seen in the photo shared by TMZ.
September 30, 2019: Justin and Hailey Bieber Officially Tied the Knot
After their marriage in a New York City courthouse, Justin and Hailey tied the knot in front of their family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C. The couple reportedly welcomed a total of 154 guests.