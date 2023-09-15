Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline in 14 Photos

While Hailey was not a Belieber – a nickname for Justin's fans – she publicly supported his romance with Selena Gomez. She shared multiple tweets about the former couple over the past few years, including a post to praise the "Lose You to Love Me" singer's dark hair.

She also shared a since-deleted tweet in May 2011 to show her support for JeLena — Justin and Selena's ship name.

"I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word," Hailey wrote.