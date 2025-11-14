Hailey Bieber Wears Nothing But Sheer Thong Dress in Nod to 2019 Met Gala Look: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber scorched in a see-through gown. The model, 28, exposed her butt in a backless, sheer black dress at the 2025 GQ Men of the Year party on Thursday, November 13. Bieber was the guest of honor, as she served as the cover star for the magazine's special issue.

Source: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram Hailey Bieber flashed her butt on the red carpet.

She sported a floor-length halter design that plunged all the way down to her butt. Underneath the frock, the star bared her backside in a black thong with a bedazzled Gucci logo. Bieber accessorized with dangling diamond earrings, accentuated by her elegant updo. The outfit seemed to be a subtle nod to the pink turtleneck Alexander Wang gown she wore to the 2019 Met Gala. The previous garment also featured an exposed thong in the back with a crystal "Wang" pin.

Source: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram Hailey Bieber attended the 'GQ' Men of the Year event.

In an interview with GQ released earlier this week, Bieber admitted she's taking her marriage to husband Justin "a day at a time." "We both feel very protective of our son, [Jack, 1] and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there," she said. "But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things."

Source: @people/Instagram Hailey Bieber is a 'GQ' cover star.

She went on to detail how becoming a mom has made her a different person. "I don’t think there’s anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself," she explained. "But I feel much more prepared to do it again, as opposed to how not prepared I felt doing it for the first time. And I think for me personally, there’s so much unknown to it, but so much happens and so much changes and you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it."

Source: @people/Instagram Hailey Bieber referenced her 2019 Met Gala outfit.