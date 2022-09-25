Haley Reinhart Would 'Love' To Be A Judge On 'American Idol' Or 'The Voice': 'I Really Enjoy Giving People Constructive Criticism'
Since American Idol launched Haley Reinhart's career — she was a contestant on season 9 and season 10 of the hit show — the singer would be interested in returning — but in a different capacity.
"It gave me a jump start into the music biz. I’d already been performing with multiple bands back where I grew up in Chicagoland and this was the kickstart I needed to catapult me into high gear with a full team, record label, and whole new life living in Los Angeles, CA. It was also awesome going back earlier this year to mentor several contestants, real full circle moment!" the 32-year-old, who is starring in SHEIN's second annual fashion show, Rock The Runway: SHEIN for All, which showcases its Fall-Winter 2022 collections, exclusively tells OK!.
"I have been putting this idea out into the universe for a few years now. I would love to be a judge on a singing show, especially American Idol or The Voice. I really enjoy giving people constructive criticism and encouraging them to embrace their individuality/whatever makes them authentic as an artist," she shares.
The star would love to cheer people on, especially since she's been on the other side herself.
"I’m a fully independent artist, with an amazing team behind me that I’ve built over the years. I want people to realize the power they possess and what they are capable of accomplishing when they use their full potential. I will always be unabashedly myself and leave it all on the stage and on my albums. I hope people listen to my music/watch my videos and feel inspired to chase their wildest dreams," she says.
In the meantime, Reinhart just released her latest EP "Off the Ground," and she's on the road touring — an exciting time for the musical artist.
"It’s been an absolute blast playing the new songs live with my killer band that I like to call 'The Boys.' Feels good to be back on the scene!" she exclaims. "I’m grateful to say that at this present point in my career, I’ve checked off several boxes on my dream goals list! I always want to continue to grow and achieve new goals I’ve set as well ... sing the James Bond theme song, act in more movies, do more voice over work, win a Grammy, etc."
Reinhart is hopeful that her path will cross with Harry Styles. "Going on tour with him would be the coolest. I think our styles — musically and fashion wise — would fit like a nice sparkly glove," she quips.
Another item Reinhart can check off is that she will be working with SHEIN for their big event, which airs on Sunday, September 25, at 2 p.m. PST.
"I’m honored and thrilled to be a part of this year’s fashion show. It’s super cool that it’s only the second annual show to date! I’m in LOVE with fashion and I truly adore every 'Frenchy' outfit I was able to pick out for my shoot," she says of the cute SHEIN Frenchy Puff Sleeve Knot Front Split Thigh Dress and the Metallic Snakeskin Embossed Pyramid Heeled Ankle Strap Sandals.
She adds, "It was honestly a dream come true performing my original song, 'Broken Record' on the legendary Universal Studio lot with a team of 20 or so professional dancers. I’ve always wanted to incorporate more dance choreography into my performances. We were outside on a set that resembled a cute city street in Paris. Strangely enough, I envisioned this happening years ago and I feel like I somewhat manifested it. I’m grateful that SHEIN reached out and brought all the pieces together to make this vision come to fruition!"
Additionally, Reinhart is looking forward to seeing Avril Lavigne, Shenseea and others perform.
"I’ve been an Avril fan since I was little. I’ve definitely seen her in concert when I was a kid, performed her song at my middle school talent show, and even dressed up as her for Halloween back when I hung out with the skater boys! I’m also stoked to see Alexander Jean… I had no idea they’d be on the bill and they just so happen to be some of my best friends and an amazing pop rock duo!" she shares.
At the end of the day, the Illinois native is thankful for how far she's come.
"I get to collaborate with so many incredible people and travel the world doing what I love! From Slash and Jeff Goldblum, to Steven Tyler and Robby Krieger from The Doors. I count my blessings that I’m able to work with my heroes that inspire me. Sometimes I get thrown in the water and I have the option to sink or swim ... I follow my gut and swim to the surface every time. Challenges are what keep me on my toes and teach me lessons quicker. That’s show biz baby!" she notes.
Viewers can tune into the show via the Shein app, or Shein’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels on Sunday, September 25, at 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST.