Haley Reinhart Would 'Love' To Be A Judge On 'American Idol' Or 'The Voice': 'I Really Enjoy Giving People Constructive Criticism'

Since American Idol launched Haley Reinhart's career — she was a contestant on season 9 and season 10 of the hit show — the singer would be interested in returning — but in a different capacity.

"It gave me a jump start into the music biz. I’d already been performing with multiple bands back where I grew up in Chicagoland and this was the kickstart I needed to catapult me into high gear with a full team, record label, and whole new life living in Los Angeles, CA. It was also awesome going back earlier this year to mentor several contestants, real full circle moment!" the 32-year-old, who is starring in SHEIN's second annual fashion show, Rock The Runway: SHEIN for All, which showcases its Fall-Winter 2022 collections, exclusively tells OK!.