Halle Bailey Says Traveling With Son Halo Is a 'Beautiful Experience': 'He Is Everything to Me'
Halle Bailey's world totally changed when she welcomed her son, Halo, whom she shares with boyfriend DDG, especially when it comes to traveling the world! Fortunately, the tot, who was born in 2023, has been going with the flow.
"Traveling is such a beautiful experience for me, especially now that I have my baby. It makes it so much better to be able to see all these new destinations through his eyes, and I feel really blessed that performing and acting has taken me to a lot of places, but there's still so much more of the world that I want to see. That's my top priority, especially now that I have an 8 month old," the actress, 24, who is teaming up with Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card from Chase to launch the Bold Chat Court contest to award a total of 5 million Marriott Bonvoy® points to 10 travelers (500,000 points each) who want to finally take their trip beyond the texts and book their next dream vacation, exclusively tells OK!. "It's so beautiful when you can see things for the first time again through his eyes."
The singer says she's figured out all the "tips and tricks" when it comes to bringing him on the road. "I've seen all these family vlogs that teach you how to bring the playpen and how to bring the highchair and all these portable things to fit into your suitcase," she shares. "I love being a part of this new parenting community. I feel like I have such support around me, especially the cool parents who like to travel!"
"He loves flying, he loves looking out the window. He'll sleep most of the time, and then recently, he has been doing his happy yell. He was doing it on the plane the other day. I'm happy he's not crying!" she jokes.
So far, Halo has already been out of the country — and he's not even a year old yet! "We went to Saint Lucia and Europe. We're about to go to London soon! He's seen a lot so far," she says, adding that she's become much more "organized" since becoming a mom.
"I don't want to forget anything, including his bath soap. You think, 'Oh, they have soap at the hotel for yourself,' but his skin is so sensitive. You have to bring his own stuff. I also found these really cool compartments that I ordered the other day that are amazing. You can put all of his clothes and toiletries and everything into one little box for each day, and it's so cute. It's has each day of the week, so you're set. I don't even have to pick out his outfit because I already did it!" she explains of the contraption.
The Little Mermaid starlet is loving motherhood, as she now has a "built in best friend."
"He is just everything to me," she exclaims. "He's learned to kiss now, so he is constantly kissing my cheeks. He is so affectionate and it feels so wonderful to have somebody light up when you walk into the room. He gets so happy to see me and his daddy, so it's a really beautiful feeling."
The duo recently went on a little staycation by the ocean, which Halo loved. "He is a water baby!" she says. "It was so sweet. He was stepping toward the water and the waves. He wanted to get closer and closer. I would definitely say that was one of my top moments so far."
The rest of the year is set to be busy for the Georgia native, as she's traveling to London in the next few weeks. "I also want to visit one more sunny place before it starts getting cold and winter kicks in!" she says. "I'm trying to figure out where to go."
As of now, the Bahamas and Jamaica are two places she wants to jet off to, in addition to Turks and Caicos, as that's on her bucket list.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Since Bailey is all about exploring and going on an adventure, it was a no-brainer for her to team up with Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card from Chase, as they're launching the Bold Chat Court contest to award a total of 5 million Marriott Bonvoy® points to 10 travelers (500,000 points each) who want to finally take their trip beyond the texts and book their next dream vacation.
From September 26 – October 30, travelers can state their case weekly by creating and sharing an Instagram Reel describing their trip, why it's been stuck in the group chat and how winning this prize from the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Card can help them book their dream vacation.
"I'm so excited about this amazing opportunity!" she gushes. "I love traveling. It's one of my passions in life, and my career takes me everywhere around the world. I am so happy and feel fortunate to be able to go wherever I want to go, but I also want my supporters and my community to feel like they have that ability as well."
"We've all been in group chats where we're talking about our dream places to go, and now it's time to get it out of the group chat!" she adds. "It's awesome to talk about the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card from Chase. We get to award a total of 5 million Marriott Bonvoy® points to 10 travelers (500,000 points each). That's a big deal! So, now is the time for the vacations to make it out of the chats! I'm really excited to talk to everyone about this."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Travelers can submit a unique entry every week between September 26 and October 30, 2024, for multiple opportunities to enter for a chance to win. Written entries are also accepted. Full details and rules at Chase.com/BoldChatCourt.