Halle Bailey Says Traveling With Son Halo Is a 'Beautiful Experience': 'He Is Everything to Me'

Halle Bailey's world totally changed when she welcomed her son, Halo, whom she shares with boyfriend DDG, especially when it comes to traveling the world! Fortunately, the tot, who was born in 2023, has been going with the flow.

"Traveling is such a beautiful experience for me, especially now that I have my baby. It makes it so much better to be able to see all these new destinations through his eyes, and I feel really blessed that performing and acting has taken me to a lot of places, but there's still so much more of the world that I want to see. That's my top priority, especially now that I have an 8 month old," the actress, 24, who is teaming up with Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card from Chase to launch the Bold Chat Court contest to award a total of 5 million Marriott Bonvoy® points to 10 travelers (500,000 points each) who want to finally take their trip beyond the texts and book their next dream vacation, exclusively tells OK!. "It's so beautiful when you can see things for the first time again through his eyes."