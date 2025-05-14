BREAKING NEWS Halle Bailey Gets Restraining Order From Ex DDG, Claims He Chipped Her Tooth and Bruised Her Arms in Brutal Attack Source: mega Halle Bailey got a restraining order against her ex DDG.

Halle Bailey claimed her ex DDG, whom she shares son Halo with, got physical in January, new documents claim. The actress claims she came over to pick up her son and tried to have a conversation with him about a child visitation schedule. As she was buckling Halo into the car seat, DDG grew angry, stating, "Get out of my car, B----."

Source: MEGA The actress claimed DDG chipped her tooth.

Bailey, 25, claims the baby was crying, leading her to get nervous about his mental state. They allegedly started to wrestle, with DDG pulling her hair, slamming her face on the steering wheel and chipping her tooth.

Source: MEGA The star said she was in pain and crying from the brutal attack.

Bailey said she was in pain and crying, and though they stopped fighting, she was still worried about Halo. She remained in the car while riding to DDG's house, where she told his family what happened.

Source: MEGA Halle Bailey said she left the incident 'hysterical' with bruises on her arms.

They told her they'd take care of the baby, but she still left "hysterical" and with bruises on her arms. She also claims DDG made her uncomfortable when he came to her house and entered without permission, went to her bedroom and texted a pic of her bed to the star, alongside the caption: "now I know what u been on lol."

Four days later, she claimed he came to the house heated. Bailey said she and the baby were sick, leading him to get verbally abusive and smashing her Ring camera. He also reportedly ran away with her phone. As he drove off, she claims DDG threw the phone out the window and yelled to her: "GO GET IT B----." Bailey then filed the police report.

As OK! previously reported, Bailey currently has a domestic violence restraining order against DDG and was given permission to take their son to Italy as she films her next movie there. In November 2024, DDG included his son on his Twitch livestream with YouTuber Kai Cenat, which Bailey was not happy about.