Halle Bailey Calls Out Ex DDG for Posting Their Son on a Livestream Without Being 'Told or Notified': 'I Am His Protector'
Actress Halle Bailey isn’t a fan of ex DDG’s approach to parenting.
On November 6, rapper DDG included his 11-month-old son Halo — whom he shares with the singer — on his Twitch livestream with YouTuber Kai Cenat, which Bailey was not happy about.
“Hi everyone. just so you know i am out of town and i don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight," Bailey posted to X, formerly Twitter, after the video wrapped. "I wasn't told or notified and i am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people."
"I am his mother and protector and saddened that i wasn't notified especially when i am out of town,” she added.
Though The Little Mermaid star was upset, the father-and-son moment seemed to delight Cenat.
"This is the most calm baby," Kai exclaimed during the clip. "How y'all got him so chill?"
“Bro, he was born in Beverly Hills,” DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., replied.
DDG and The Color Purple actress first met in 2015, going public with their relationship in 2022.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The two welcomed Halo in January of this year. However, in October, DDG announced their split after being together for two years.
"After much reflect and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote on Instagram. "This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared."
The 26-year-old said they are "still best friends and adore each other" despite not being romantically involved.
“We cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared," he concluded.
A few days after DDG’s announcement, Bailey shared a heartfelt photo with her son, writing, “Life is beautiful.”
In an interview with E!, she opened up about her journey post-breakup.
"This new chapter in my life is all about self-love and giving back all the love I pour out to others," she said. "I feel like you have to fill yourself up in order to truly love other people and beings."
Bailey admitted she struggles with “mom guilt” due to her demanding schedule.
"You just have to remind yourself that you're doing this for your baby," she shared. "It’s all going to be worth it, and he's so proud of you."