"Happy Mother's day from the bottom... of my heart....oh s---, I wasn't s'posed [sic] to post that! [But]...u hav [sic] to admit thassa [sic] bada--... mutha [sic] right there!" Hunt captioned a picture of Berry posing on a balcony with no clothes on.

In the snap, the model — who shares daughter Nahla, 16, with ex Gabriel Aubry, 47, and son Maceo-Robert, 10, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, 58 — pressed her behind against the railing while shooting a seductive look at the camera.