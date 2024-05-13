Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Wishes Actress 'Happy Mother's Day' With Cheeky Naked Tribute: See the Stripped-Down Photo
Van Hunt just casually broke the internet with a naked photo of his girlfriend, Halle Berry.
The "Seconds of Pleasure" singer took a sultry route to wishing his lady a happy Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12, as he blessed social media users with a stripped-down snap of the Catwoman star.
"Happy Mother's day from the bottom... of my heart....oh s---, I wasn't s'posed [sic] to post that! [But]...u hav [sic] to admit thassa [sic] bada--... mutha [sic] right there!" Hunt captioned a picture of Berry posing on a balcony with no clothes on.
In the snap, the model — who shares daughter Nahla, 16, with ex Gabriel Aubry, 47, and son Maceo-Robert, 10, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, 58 — pressed her behind against the railing while shooting a seductive look at the camera.
While Hunt opted to showcase his girlfriend's drool worthy body for the wholesome holiday, Berry chose more heartwarming approach, as she shared a sweet tribute to Hunt's mom in honor of the special day, even referring to her as her "mother-in-law."
"Happy Mother’s Day to all the glorious mothers of the world and especially my beautiful mother-in-law, DJ!" the Monster's Ball actress expressed of Hunt's mom. "You’ve come into our lives and brought the sunshine with you ☀️"
Berry continued: "I so admire the way you love with such grace and style! When you shower us with your pearls, we are instantly made better! We love you so very much ❤️."
While fans thought it was a bit odd to see Berry post for Hunt's mother and not her own, the 57-year-old previously opened up about the rocky relationship she has with her parents.
- Halle Berry's Doctor Mistook Her Perimenopause Symptoms for the 'Worse Case of Herpes' They'd Ever Seen
- Halle Berry's Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez Accused of Causing Motorcycle Crash That Left Him With Brain Injuries
- Meghan Markle Has an 'Image Problem' in the U.K. After Branding the Royal Family as 'Racist'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Berry had been estranged from her late father, Jerome Jesse Berry, who passed in 2003, since childhood. In 1992, the actress admitted she was unsure if her dad was even still alive.
Halle's relationship with her mom, Judith Ann Hawkins, has also been up and down throughout her life in Hollywood, though the Moonfall star admitted nearly a decade ago that she would watch her dad beat her mom "day after day after day."
In an old interview, Halle confessed she didn't speak to Judith for a year after asking her mom for money during the start of her modeling career.
"She said no. My world came crumbling," the award-winning actress admitted. "I thought, 'How could my mother say no?' I’m thinking, 'Mom, I’m trying to eat here. You do not understand the state I’m in, and she said 'no.'"
"I didn’t speak to her for a little over a year after that. My ego kicked in. My pride kicked in and I said, ‘Fine, I’ll never ask you for another thing,'" Halle explained, though she later came around and found forgiveness.
"What seemed like a really terrible thing in the moment was actually the best thing she could have ever done for me. I forgave her, we made up, and I vowed to never have a year away from my mother ever again over something as trivial as that," she concluded.