OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Halle Berry
OK LogoNEWS

Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Wishes Actress 'Happy Mother's Day' With Cheeky Naked Tribute: See the Stripped-Down Photo

halle berry boyfriend van hunt mothers day cheeky photo
Source: MEGA
By:

May 13 2024, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Van Hunt just casually broke the internet with a naked photo of his girlfriend, Halle Berry.

The "Seconds of Pleasure" singer took a sultry route to wishing his lady a happy Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12, as he blessed social media users with a stripped-down snap of the Catwoman star.

Article continues below advertisement
halle berry boyfriend van hunt mothers day cheeky photo
Source: @vanhunt/Instagram

Halle Berry's boyfriend, Van Hunt, shared a naked photo of the model for Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother's day from the bottom... of my heart....oh s---, I wasn't s'posed [sic] to post that! [But]...u hav [sic] to admit thassa [sic] bada--... mutha [sic] right there!" Hunt captioned a picture of Berry posing on a balcony with no clothes on.

In the snap, the model — who shares daughter Nahla, 16, with ex Gabriel Aubry, 47, and son Maceo-Robert, 10, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, 58 — pressed her behind against the railing while shooting a seductive look at the camera.

Article continues below advertisement
halle berry boyfriend van hunt mothers day cheeky photo
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry and Van Hunt started dating in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

While Hunt opted to showcase his girlfriend's drool worthy body for the wholesome holiday, Berry chose more heartwarming approach, as she shared a sweet tribute to Hunt's mom in honor of the special day, even referring to her as her "mother-in-law."

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the glorious mothers of the world and especially my beautiful mother-in-law, DJ!" the Monster's Ball actress expressed of Hunt's mom. "You’ve come into our lives and brought the sunshine with you ☀️"

Article continues below advertisement
halle berry boyfriend van hunt mothers day cheeky photo
Source: MEGA

The couple initially connected virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues below advertisement

Berry continued: "I so admire the way you love with such grace and style! When you shower us with your pearls, we are instantly made better! We love you so very much ❤️."

While fans thought it was a bit odd to see Berry post for Hunt's mother and not her own, the 57-year-old previously opened up about the rocky relationship she has with her parents.

MORE ON:
Halle Berry
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Berry had been estranged from her late father, Jerome Jesse Berry, who passed in 2003, since childhood. In 1992, the actress admitted she was unsure if her dad was even still alive.

Halle's relationship with her mom, Judith Ann Hawkins, has also been up and down throughout her life in Hollywood, though the Moonfall star admitted nearly a decade ago that she would watch her dad beat her mom "day after day after day."

Article continues below advertisement
halle berry boyfriend van hunt mothers day cheeky photo
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry wished Van Hunt's mom a Happy Mother's Day via Instagram, but not her own.

Article continues below advertisement

In an old interview, Halle confessed she didn't speak to Judith for a year after asking her mom for money during the start of her modeling career.

"She said no. My world came crumbling," the award-winning actress admitted. "I thought, 'How could my mother say no?' I’m thinking, 'Mom, I’m trying to eat here. You do not understand the state I’m in, and she said 'no.'"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I didn’t speak to her for a little over a year after that. My ego kicked in. My pride kicked in and I said, ‘Fine, I’ll never ask you for another thing,'" Halle explained, though she later came around and found forgiveness.

"What seemed like a really terrible thing in the moment was actually the best thing she could have ever done for me. I forgave her, we made up, and I vowed to never have a year away from my mother ever again over something as trivial as that," she concluded.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.