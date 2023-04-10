Halle Berry Sheds Her Clothes To Enjoy A Glass Of Wine In The Buff: 'I Do What I Wanna Do'
Halle Berry sure knows how to turn heads!
The actress kicked off the weekend by sharing a saucy snap to Instagram in which she shed all of her clothes to sip on a glass of white wine while standing on a scenic balcony.
"I do what i wanna do. 💋 happy Saturday," she declared in the caption of the April 8 upload.
Fans and friends alike went wild for the snap, with Step Up star Jenna Dewan commenting, "Wow ! 👏🔥."
"YES!!!!" exclaimed Destiny's Child alum Kelly Rowland, while comedian Arsenio Hall referenced their hometown by writing, "Hell yeah #cleveland ✊🏾."
The mom-of-two, 56, has preached about self-love for years, explaining she uses social media as an outlet to express her true self.
"[Being on Instagram] has been really liberating. I can control what people know about me and how I present it," she dished to Harper's Bazaar. "One of the benefits of aging — there are many — but one of them is you just start to not give a f*** anymore. Excuse my French. But you just start to not give a f***!"
"I'm just going to be me, and there's power in that. You realize that when you do that, people kind of just love you more for it. They want to see that you're as real as they are," the Oscar winner continued. "They want to see that you love a good cocktail and that you love a good laugh, and you can put on a sexy dress and feel yourself, and you can take part in silly Internet challenges, and you can read cool books. You're trying to help yourself and grow. I think it just connects me more to everybody, and that's been beautiful."
Berry's impressive physique surely ups her confidence, but the movie star revealed she doesn't exercise for vain purposes.
"Being diagnosed with diabetes when I was 19 — that was an aha moment that just changed my whole life," the Catwoman lead recalled. "When I realized that I had a disease that I could actually manage by my diet and exercise, and live longer and stay healthier? That's when I got really committed to making fitness and exercise and diet a real part of my life."