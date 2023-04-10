OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Halle Berry
OK LogoNEWS

Halle Berry Sheds Her Clothes To Enjoy A Glass Of Wine In The Buff: 'I Do What I Wanna Do'

halle berry sheds clothes enjoy wine buff
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 10 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Halle Berry sure knows how to turn heads!

The actress kicked off the weekend by sharing a saucy snap to Instagram in which she shed all of her clothes to sip on a glass of white wine while standing on a scenic balcony.

Article continues below advertisement
halle berry sheds clothes enjoy wine buff
Source: mega

"I do what i wanna do. 💋 happy Saturday," she declared in the caption of the April 8 upload.

Fans and friends alike went wild for the snap, with Step Up star Jenna Dewan commenting, "Wow ! 👏🔥."

"YES!!!!" exclaimed Destiny's Child alum Kelly Rowland, while comedian Arsenio Hall referenced their hometown by writing, "Hell yeah #cleveland ✊🏾."

Article continues below advertisement
halle berry
Source: mega

The mom-of-two, 56, has preached about self-love for years, explaining she uses social media as an outlet to express her true self.

"[Being on Instagram] has been really liberating. I can control what people know about me and how I present it," she dished to Harper's Bazaar. "One of the benefits of aging — there are many — but one of them is you just start to not give a f*** anymore. Excuse my French. But you just start to not give a f***!"

MORE ON:
Halle Berry
Article continues below advertisement
halle berry sheds clothes enjoy wine buff

"I'm just going to be me, and there's power in that. You realize that when you do that, people kind of just love you more for it. They want to see that you're as real as they are," the Oscar winner continued. "They want to see that you love a good cocktail and that you love a good laugh, and you can put on a sexy dress and feel yourself, and you can take part in silly Internet challenges, and you can read cool books. You're trying to help yourself and grow. I think it just connects me more to everybody, and that's been beautiful."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Berry's impressive physique surely ups her confidence, but the movie star revealed she doesn't exercise for vain purposes.

"Being diagnosed with diabetes when I was 19 — that was an aha moment that just changed my whole life," the Catwoman lead recalled. "When I realized that I had a disease that I could actually manage by my diet and exercise, and live longer and stay healthier? That's when I got really committed to making fitness and exercise and diet a real part of my life."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.