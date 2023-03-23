OK Magazine
Stunning Halle Berry Strips Down For Steamy Shower Selfies As She Declares 'Hump Day' Is For 'Self Love' — Photos

Mar. 23 2023

Holy hot, Halle Berry!

On Wednesday, March 22, the stunning actress nearly broke the internet, as she took to Instagram with two drool-worthy mirror selfies while wearing absolutely no clothing.

halle berry
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

"hump day self love 🤍," Berry captioned the stripped-down snaps. The 56-year-old was totally feeling herself and teased fans by barely covering her breasts while seductively posing in front of the fogged-up mirror.

Of course, the Catwoman star's 8.2 million Instagram followers lost it in the comments section, as their jaws dropped to the floor after viewing her alluring social media upload.

halle berry
Source: @halleberry/Instagram
"God if you can hear me. I don’t ask for much. But…." one user expressed after Berry's selfies left them nearly speechless, while another quipped, "Halle out here playing with people emotions 😂."

"That confidence may be one of the main reasons I always love you on some serious," a third admirer wrote, as a fourth joked, "What you hiding we all saw Monster's Ball 😂," regarding Berry's 2001 romantic drama role of Leticia Musgrave, which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2002.

Self-love and loving others seems to have been a recent focus for Berry in the week after the death of her costar Lance Reddick last Friday, March 17.

"spread love always🤍," the breathtaking model expressed via Twitter three days after she wrote a sorrowful tribute mourning the loss of her friend and colleague.

halle berry
Source: MEGA

"I send my heartfelt condolences to the family and all those who knew and loved Lance. I’ll never forget the huge smile and heartfelt hug Lance gave me as I walked on the set of John Wick for the first time," Berry confessed in an upsetting Twitter statement on Saturday, March 18, one day after the actor died at the age of 60, reportedly from natural causes.

"His kind, sweet energy lit up every room he was in and his heart was larger than anything in it! Heaven has another angel. You will be missed sweet friend!" Berry's sweet message concluded.

Attendees at the John Wick 4 premiere all wore blue ribbons dedicated to their late costar, however, Berry did not make an appearance at the event and confirmed she will not return as Sofia in the upcoming film, which releases on Friday, March 24.

