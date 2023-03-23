Stunning Halle Berry Strips Down For Steamy Shower Selfies As She Declares 'Hump Day' Is For 'Self Love' — Photos

"I send my heartfelt condolences to the family and all those who knew and loved Lance. I’ll never forget the huge smile and heartfelt hug Lance gave me as I walked on the set of John Wick for the first time," Berry confessed in an upsetting Twitter statement on Saturday, March 18, one day after the actor died at the age of 60, reportedly from natural causes.

"His kind, sweet energy lit up every room he was in and his heart was larger than anything in it! Heaven has another angel. You will be missed sweet friend!" Berry's sweet message concluded.

Attendees at the John Wick 4 premiere all wore blue ribbons dedicated to their late costar, however, Berry did not make an appearance at the event and confirmed she will not return as Sofia in the upcoming film, which releases on Friday, March 24.