Halle Berry Covers Up in Nothing But Sheets in Sultry Photo From Bed
Halle Berry looked stunning as she posed in bed for a naked photo-op during her stay in Canyon Point, Utah.
As the 58-year-old sat on the edge of the bed, she draped the white bedsheets around her nude body. While striking a sultry gaze at the camera, she held a cup of coffee close to her chest.
“I’m not addicted to coffee, we’re just in a committed relationship!” she captioned her Instagram post.
Halle Berry Climbs Hoodoo Trail With Boyfriend Van Hunt
During her stay in Utah, the Catwoman star vacationed at the Amangiri Resort, which has drawn the likes of Kylie Jenner, Angelina Jolie, Drew Barrymore and more.
Berry was joined by her musician boyfriend, Van Hunt, and her son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, 11. The actress shared several snaps and videos of the trio as they climbed the Hoodoo Trail, where Berry could be seen ascending at a fully vertical angle.
“When was the last time you faced your fears? We climbed Hoodoo canyon and came face to face with ours! This is how we do!” she captioned her Instagram carousel.
'She Does Feel Like He Is Her Happy Ending'
While Berry and Hunt aren’t engaged just yet — despite the “What Can I Say” singer proposing to her — a source close to the couple shared that the actress is fully committed to fostering a long-term, healthy relationship with Hunt.
“Halle says Van is her soulmate. She’s 100 percent sure she wants to spend the rest of her life with him,” said the insider. “Before meeting Van, she swore off ever getting married again. She was so disillusioned with men and with the whole ‘fairytale ending’ fantasy. But then she met Van, and she opened up her heart again. The truth is, she does feel like he is her happy ending — the one she was meant to be with all along.”
Halle Berry and Van Hunt Started Dating in 2020
The Bruised star began dating Hunt during the lockdown in 2020. The twosome spent countless hours talking on the phone while quarantining, leading to a full-blown love affair that outlasted any speculation that Berry, who has been married three times, had given up on love.
'I Now Know What [Love] Really Looks Like'
Just one year after dating, Berry accepted the Career Achievement Award at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. When she addressed the audience, she couldn’t help but gush about Hunt, who she said proved to her what love really is.
“Because I failed so many times, I now know what [love] really looks like,” she graciously said. “And so my partner is here tonight, Van, and you have supported me.”