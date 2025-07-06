COUPLES Halle Berry '100 Percent Sure' She Wants to Marry 'Soulmate' Van Hunt: 'She's So in Love' Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry is '100 percent sure' she wants to marry 'soulmate' Van Hunt, a source said.

Halle Berry's romance with musician Van Hunt continues to flourish even after five years together. While the couple's engagement may be "on hold," an source told a a news outlet that marriage remains on the horizon.

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry and Van Hunt began their relationship in 2020.

"Halle says Van is her soulmate. She's 100 percent sure she wants to spend the rest of her life with him," said the insider. "Before meeting Van, she swore off ever getting married again. She was so disillusioned with men and with the whole 'fairytale ending' fantasy. But then she met Van, and she opened up her heart again. The truth is, she does feel like he is her happy ending — the one she was meant to be with all along."

The 58-year-old actress has tied the knot three times in the past, with David Justice from 1993 to 1997, Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005, and Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016.

Source: MEGA Halle Berry was married to Eric Benét and Olivier Martinez.

"Looking back at her failed marriages, she doesn't have shame anymore," the insider added. "She just sees them as having lasted for as long as they were meant to. She knows people will have plenty of comments for her when she announces that she's getting married again, but she's so in love with Van and so certain about him as a person that she doesn't care."

The source noted that Hunt, 55, is the first man Berry truly got to know before diving into a physical relationship. "And in her mind that's very significant because she was able to see him so clearly as a person," they said.

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry held up her intimacy gel in a seductive video.

"She wasn't blinded by all the hormones that happen with s--," the insider concluded. "In her past relationships, things moved very quickly; passion was the name of the game. But with Van, it all went much slower. The passion is there for sure. They're still wildly attracted to each other, but it's a much deeper love than just physical attraction."

Berry and Hunt first connected during the COVID-19 pandemic, spending "four months" getting to know each other over the phone, she shared with AARP: The Magazine. The couple shared their first photo together in July 2020, and Berry confirmed their relationship on Instagram in September 2020.

While fans eagerly anticipate an engagement announcement, Hunt revealed in a June 4 interview with Today.com that he had already proposed to Berry; however, she had not yet accepted.

"So, I put out the proposal, and it's still on hold as you can see," the musician shared. "It's just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Berry confirmed her relationship with Van Hunt on Instagram in September 2020.

Berry added, "Well, I've been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don't feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't."

The Never Let Go actress elaborated, "But I think we will get married just because, out of the people I've been married to, this is the person I should have married. And I feel like I should; we should get married, but it's not because we feel like we have to. I think it's something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."