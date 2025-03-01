10 Craziest Moments From the Oscars Over the Years: From Will Smith's Infamous Slap to John Cena's Streaker Gag and More
Adrien Brody Grabbed and Smooched Halle Berry
At the 75th Academy Awards in 2003, Halle Berry presented Adrien Brody the Best Actor award for his role in The Pianist. When Brody reached the podium, he shocked everyone by grabbing Berry and kissing her without her consent.
In a 2017 interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the Catwoman actress said the smooch was "not planned" and that she "knew nothing about it."
"I was like, 'What the f--- is happening right now?' That is what was going through my mind," Berry added. "I was there the year before and I know the feeling of being out of your body. I just f------ went with it."
Angelina Jolie Kissed Her Brother
Before officially scoring an Oscar for her Girl, Interrupted role, Angelina Jolie made headlines when she kissed her brother, James Haven, on the lips while on the red carpet event before the ceremony.
The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress also gushed about Haven onstage, mentioning him in her acceptance speech: "I'm in shock, and I'm so in love with my brother right now. He just held me and said he loved me and I know he's so happy for me, and thank you for that."
Speaking with Vogue two years later, Jolie said saying she was "in love" with Haven was "just an expression."
She continued, "What I meant was, in this moment, with all this s--- going on, all that matters to me is that guy sitting right there who has stood by me and is so f------ happy for me."
Daniel Kaluuya Shared a TMI Confession About His Parents
In his acceptance speech after winning the Best Supporting Actor award for playing late Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, Daniel Kaluuya took his time to thank his mother for giving him everything.
Later in his speech, he declared everyone should "celebrate life" before sharing a TMI confession about his parents, embarrassing his sister and shocking his mother.
"We're breathing, we're walking. It's incredible. Like, my mom, my dad, they had s-- — it's amazing! I'm here. I'm so happy to be alive and I'm gonna celebrate that tonight," the Get Out star said.
Eminem Delivered a Surprise Performance
Nearly two decades after winning the Best Original Song award in 2003, Eminem took the stage at the 2020 Academy Awards for a surprise performance of "Lose Yourself."
"I kinda figured maybe since I didn't get a chance to do it at the time, maybe it would be cool," he told Variety about his decision to do the performance. "Back then, I never even thought that I had a chance to win, and we had just performed 'Lose Yourself' on the Grammys with the Roots a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we didn't think it was a good idea. And also, back at that time, the younger me didn't really feel like a show like that would understand me."
He added, "But then when I found out I won, 'That's crazy!' That to me shows how authentic and real that award is — when you don't show up and you still win. That makes it very real to me."
Jennifer Lawrence Tripped and Fell Before Getting Her Award
As Jennifer Lawrence made her way onstage to accept the Best Actress award for Silver Linings Playbook at the 2013 Oscars, she tripped and fell due to her voluminous strapless Dior Haute Couture gown.
While she momentarily stayed in her position, she quickly picked herself back up and continued to the podium.
"Thank you. You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell and that's really embarrassing, but thank you. This is nuts," she began her speech after the audience gave her a standing ovation.
John Travolta and His Adele Dazeem Gaffe
John Travolta had an onstage blunder when he mispronounced Idina Menzel's name as "Adele Dazeem" at the 2014 Oscars, leaving the audience confused.
After the flub, the Grease actor released a statement, saying, "I've been beating myself up all day. Then I thought, what would Idina Menzel say? She'd say, let it go, let it go! Idina is incredibly talented and I am so happy Frozen took home two Oscars Sunday night!"
The 'La La Land' Team Had an Awkward Moment
The Academy Awards faced one of the most awkward moments in its history yet when Faye Dunaway read the envelope and announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner. A few moments after the cast and crew started making their acceptance speeches, producer Fred Berger told the crowd, "We lost, by the way."
"There was a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture," producer Jordan Horowitz made the correction before grabbing the correct card from Warren Beatty's hands and showing it to the crowd. "I'm going to be really proud to hand this to my friends from Moonlight."
Beatty took the stage afterward to explain what happened, saying he and Dunaway were accidentally given an extra envelope for Best Actress, which showed La La Land star Emma Stone as the winner.
Marlon Brando Refused to Accept His Best Actor Award
"He very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award," Sacheen Littlefeather, an Apache Native American activist, said of Marlon Brando at the 1973 Oscars. "And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry."
The Godfather actor was set to receive the award for Best Actor, but he rejected the award and allowed Littlefeather — who was also the president of the National Native American Affirmative Image Committee — to deliver a speech.
Nearly Naked John Cena Presented an Award
Five decades after a naked man ran across the stage of the 1974 Academy Awards, John Cena left everyone flabbergasted when he recreated the moment at the 2024 ceremony.
"Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?" host Jimmy Kimmel recalled as the former WWE champion peeked out from behind a wall onstage.
Cena eventually walked toward the microphone, appearing naked while protecting his modesty with an Oscars envelope, to announce the Best Costume Design winner.
It was later confirmed he wore "very minimal" flesh-toned clothing to cover his assets.
Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Onstage
The slap heard around the world happened at the 2022 Academy Awards when Will Smith struck Chris Rock on live television after the latter made a G.I. Jane 2 and Jada Pinkett Smith joke.
"Keep my wife's name out your f------ mouth!" Will shouted after returning to his seat, to which Chris replied, "Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke."
Jada, who attended the event with a shaved head, previously said her hairstyle change was due to her battle with alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.
After the incident, Will resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He was also given a ban to prevent him from attending any of the organization's events for a decade.