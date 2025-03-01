10 Craziest Moments From the Oscars Over the Years: From Will Smith's Infamous Slap to John Cena's Streaker Gag and More

At the 75th Academy Awards in 2003, Halle Berry presented Adrien Brody the Best Actor award for his role in The Pianist. When Brody reached the podium, he shocked everyone by grabbing Berry and kissing her without her consent.

In a 2017 interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, the Catwoman actress said the smooch was "not planned" and that she "knew nothing about it."

"I was like, 'What the f--- is happening right now?' That is what was going through my mind," Berry added. "I was there the year before and I know the feeling of being out of your body. I just f------ went with it."