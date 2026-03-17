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'Passionate' Halle Berry Reflects on Tense Confrontation With Bryan Singer: 'Everybody Was Mad'

split photo of Halle Berry & Bryan Singer
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry recalled confronting director Bryan Singer on the 'X-Men' set during a tense moment.

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March 17 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Halle Berry has taken on a powerful role in her latest film, Crime 101, where she portrays Sharon, a woman facing workplace discrimination.

This character resonates deeply with Berry, who has been vocal about her own experiences with sexism and ageism in the entertainment industry.

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image of Halle Berry reflected on a tense moment during the filming of 'X-2.'
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry reflected on a tense moment during the filming of 'X-2.'

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In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Berry described how her journey in Hollywood influenced her decision to take on this role. “I thought, wow, I have an opportunity here to put in film something that I'm wildly passionate about personally,” she stated. Berry’s character ultimately confronts her sexist boss after being overlooked for a promotion, a pivotal moment that mirrors a significant incident from her own career.

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image of The actress confronted director Bryan Singer on set.
Source: MEGA

The actress confronted director Bryan Singer on set.

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Reflecting on her time working on X-2, Berry recalled a confrontation with director Bryan Singer that remains etched in her memory. “Oh, yes. Oh, yeah. Oh, yes. A really famous one, when I got to tell Bryan Singer just where to go and how to get there on the set of X-Men one day,” she said.

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image of Halle Berry said the cast encouraged her to speak up.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry said the cast encouraged her to speak up.

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This incident occurred during the filming of X-2, where Berry starred as Storm. She recalled that tensions were high among the cast, with many urging her to take a stand. “Everybody was mad, but they all said to me, 'Halle, you go tell 'em,' because they knew I would,” Berry explained. The actress described the experience as one of the greatest days on a set, feeling empowered as she addressed the director’s behavior.

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Alan Cumming, who co-starred with Berry, mentioned this confrontation in his memoir, Baggage: Tales From a Fully Packed Life, detailing how Berry boldly told Singer to “kiss my Black a--” after he lashed out at the cast. While Singer has denied these accusations, stating, “Nothing like that ever happened."

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image of The actress now stars in the film 'Crime 101.'
Source: MEGA

The actress now stars in the film 'Crime 101.'

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Berry’s role in Crime 101 reflects her commitment to tackling issues of discrimination and sexism. She expressed that the challenges she faced while portraying Sharon stemmed from the character’s strong resemblance to her own life. “My struggle with this character was because it was so me, how do I make it feel like a character and not feel like it was Halle up there just having her say?” she said.

Despite these challenges, Berry embraced the opportunity to lend her voice to an important cause, stating, “My say feels really important in the world for women right now.” With support from director Bart Layton, she infused her personal experiences into the character, creating a relatable and impactful story.

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