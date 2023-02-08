Fans Bash 'Hypocritical' Madonna's 'Ageism' Remarks As Singer Presents An 'Altered Version' Of Her 'Unrecognizable' Self

"Madonna please don’t play the ageism card you are the biggest contributor to ageism. Take it from a woman who is your age, you do nothing for us who choose to embrace their age with grace. Just imagine being you without all the puffery, now that would stand for something. Peace and love M," a third user chimed in, as many fans were left in shock after watching Madonna's "unrecognizable" appearance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5.

"The issue isn’t the press or media. It’s that You refuse to allow yourself to age gracefully. Whatever that looks like 😔 And for the platform You Do and have had it’s pretty disappointing for those of us girls who watched you be a power for women. Now that we’re aging, you present a false and altered version of who you are. Which feeds the ageism you claim to be helping. It doesn’t and isn’t. That sucks," a fourth individual concluded.