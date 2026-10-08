Halle Berry's Daughter Speaks Out Amid Claims Actress Abused Son, Calls Her a 'Loving and Devoted Parent'

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry’s daughter is speaking out in defense of her mom after the actress was accused of abusing her teenage son. On September 26, Berry’s ex-husband Olivier Martinez alleged in court documents seeking a restraining order that Berry grabbed their son Maceo Martinez by the neck and choked him during an argument that started while he was playing a virtual reality game. He also claimed Halle had physically wrestled with Maceo on previous occasions and made racially charged remarks to their son.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nahla Aubry spoke out in defense of her mother, Halle Berry.

Article continues below advertisement

Nahla Aubry, Halle’s daughter with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, offered a very different account in a declaration filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. She described her mother as a “loving and devoted parent” who “can be strict when necessary.” “I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way,” the 18-year-old wrote in documents obtained by Page Six. “I have never seen my mom place her hands around Maceo’s neck, put him in a chokehold, restrict his breathing, or engage in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her.”

Article continues below advertisement

She Is ‘Supportive and Deeply Involved in Our Lives’

Source: MEGA Nahla Aubry said she had never witnessed her mom physically abuse her brother or engage in behavior resembling the allegations.

Nahla also recalled the way The Call alum has been present in her children’s lives over the years. “She attended his games, drove him to practices and tournaments and advocated for his education,” Nahla stated. “She celebrates our successes, supports us through challenges and is always there when we need her.” She added, “She expects her children to follow rules and be respectful. At the same time, she is warm, supportive and deeply involved in our lives.” Nahla reiterated, “I never observed anything abusive about her parenting.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nahla Spoke About Her Relationship With Maceo

Source: MEGA Halle Berry’s attorneys argued that the allegations were connected to the former couple’s ongoing custody dispute.

Nahla said she has lived with Maceo for most of his life, splitting her time between Halle’s home and her father’s residence before recently moving from California to Massachusetts for college. She also addressed the allegations involving Halle’s comments about race, saying the claims were particularly upsetting to her because of their family background. “My mom is biracial, I am biracial and Maceo is biracial,” she wrote. “Throughout my life, my mom taught both of us to embrace who we are, appreciate our differences and respect people from all backgrounds.” Nahla said she last spoke with her younger brother on September 29 while Halle was driving him to school. During the speakerphone call, they talked about Nahla’s college experience, and she said Maceo “sounded happy for me and didn’t seem upset about anything.” “I want very much to speak with my brother and check on him. I want him to know that I love him,” she stated, adding she has refrained from reaching out because she is uncertain what is permitted under Oliver’s court filings.

Halle's Lawyers Push Back on Allegations

Source: MEGA Halle Berry denied the accusations in her own declaration, calling Oliver Martinez’s description of the September 26 incident ‘absolutely false.’