'He's Making Our Son Angry and Combative,' Halle Berry Says as She Seeks Custody Restoration From Ex Olivier Martinez

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry is asking the court to restore her 50-50 custody arrangement with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, while accusing him of contributing to tension between her and their son, Maceo. "When Maceo would come home from his custodial time with Olivier, he would be angry and combative," Berry claimed in a new filing, according to court documents obtained by People.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Halle Berry discussed her concerns about her son Maceo in a custody filing.

"It took Maceo 2-3 days to acclimate to being at home and when he would go back to Olivier, the cycle would start all over again," the document claimed. The latest filing comes after Martinez, 60, obtained a temporary restraining order against Berry, following allegations that she physically abused Maceo. The former couple’s son turned 13 on Monday, October 5. Martinez has denied Berry’s latest custody request and argued that there was an "immediate danger" to their son.

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry Seeks To Restore 50-50 Custody

Source: MEGA Olivier Martinez faced new claims from Halle Berry in their ongoing custody dispute.

Berry is asking the court to return to the 50-50 custody arrangement established when the former couple’s divorce was finalized. The actress also renewed concerns she previously raised about their co-parenting arrangement. Per Just Jared, she claimed in 2024 Martinez stopped attending sessions with a co-parenting coach they had agreed to work with. Berry said the arrangement was meant to improve their family dynamic, but she believes the situation has moved in the opposite direction. "Create a change for the better with respect to my and Maceo’s relationship and my relationship with Olivier," Berry wrote of her hopes for their 2023 agreement. She now wants her tie-breaking authority over parental decisions restored and is asking the court to require Martinez to return to counseling.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry Raises Concerns About Maceo

Source: MEGA Halle Berry sought changes to the custody arrangement she shared with Olivier Martinez.

Berry also outlined several issues she said have affected her relationship with Maceo. She accused Martinez of making decisions about their son’s education without her involvement and of placing Maceo between them during their disagreements. The actress further claimed Martinez interfered with her therapeutic work with their son and tried to influence people involved in Maceo’s life. "Attempts to align Maceo with him and against me," she wrote. She also claimed Martinez tried to influence Maceo’s teachers and therapist against her. Another issue mentioned in the filing involved Berry’s fiancé, Van Hunt. She said Martinez has not accepted their relationship and has refused to allow Hunt to participate in family therapy with her and Maceo.

Olivier Martinez Responds To Halle Berry's Request

Source: MEGA Halle Berry referenced her blended family while discussing Maceo’s well-being.