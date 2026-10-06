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'He's Making Our Son Angry and Combative,' Halle Berry Says as She Seeks Custody Restoration From Ex Olivier Martinez

Photo of Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry addressed her custody dispute with Olivier Martinez in a new court filing.

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Oct. 6 2026, Updated 5:08 a.m. ET

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Halle Berry is asking the court to restore her 50-50 custody arrangement with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, while accusing him of contributing to tension between her and their son, Maceo.

"When Maceo would come home from his custodial time with Olivier, he would be angry and combative," Berry claimed in a new filing, according to court documents obtained by People.

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Image of Halle Berry discussed her concerns about her son Maceo in a custody filing.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry discussed her concerns about her son Maceo in a custody filing.

"It took Maceo 2-3 days to acclimate to being at home and when he would go back to Olivier, the cycle would start all over again," the document claimed.

The latest filing comes after Martinez, 60, obtained a temporary restraining order against Berry, following allegations that she physically abused Maceo.

The former couple’s son turned 13 on Monday, October 5.

Martinez has denied Berry’s latest custody request and argued that there was an "immediate danger" to their son.

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Halle Berry Seeks To Restore 50-50 Custody

Image of Olivier Martinez faced new claims from Halle Berry in their ongoing custody dispute.
Source: MEGA

Olivier Martinez faced new claims from Halle Berry in their ongoing custody dispute.

Berry is asking the court to return to the 50-50 custody arrangement established when the former couple’s divorce was finalized.

The actress also renewed concerns she previously raised about their co-parenting arrangement.

Per Just Jared, she claimed in 2024 Martinez stopped attending sessions with a co-parenting coach they had agreed to work with.

Berry said the arrangement was meant to improve their family dynamic, but she believes the situation has moved in the opposite direction.

"Create a change for the better with respect to my and Maceo’s relationship and my relationship with Olivier," Berry wrote of her hopes for their 2023 agreement.

She now wants her tie-breaking authority over parental decisions restored and is asking the court to require Martinez to return to counseling.

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Halle Berry Raises Concerns About Maceo

Image of Halle Berry sought changes to the custody arrangement she shared with Olivier Martinez.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry sought changes to the custody arrangement she shared with Olivier Martinez.

Berry also outlined several issues she said have affected her relationship with Maceo.

She accused Martinez of making decisions about their son’s education without her involvement and of placing Maceo between them during their disagreements.

The actress further claimed Martinez interfered with her therapeutic work with their son and tried to influence people involved in Maceo’s life.

"Attempts to align Maceo with him and against me," she wrote.

She also claimed Martinez tried to influence Maceo’s teachers and therapist against her.

Another issue mentioned in the filing involved Berry’s fiancé, Van Hunt.

She said Martinez has not accepted their relationship and has refused to allow Hunt to participate in family therapy with her and Maceo.

Olivier Martinez Responds To Halle Berry's Request

Image of Halle Berry referenced her blended family while discussing Maceo’s well-being.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry referenced her blended family while discussing Maceo’s well-being.

Martinez has asked the court to reject Berry’s request.

In his response, he pointed to the temporary restraining order currently in place and repeated his allegations about the incident involving Maceo.

He also argued that Berry should not have submitted the request as an emergency filing and instead should have used a regularly scheduled request for an order.

Berry and Martinez married in 2013 and split in 2015 after two years of marriage.

Their divorce was finalized in August 2023, followed by a new co-parenting agreement in 2024.

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