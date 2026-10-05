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'This is Wrong!': Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Private Text Messages Exposed in Bitter Custody Battle Over Son Maceo, 12

Split photo of Halle Berry, Maceo and Olivier Martinez
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez faced new scrutiny as private messages surfaced in their custody dispute over son Maceo.

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Oct. 5 2026, Updated 4:31 a.m. ET

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Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez's private text messages have surfaced in their ongoing custody dispute.

According to court documents Radar Online obtained, one such exchange includes a message in which the Crime 101 star wrote, "This is wrong Olivier I'm his mother and this is wrong!"

Martinez submitted screenshots of the messages as exhibits in his request for a domestic violence restraining order against Berry.

The documents center on an alleged September 26 incident involving their 12-year-old son, Maceo.

The allegations against the Catwoman star have not been proven in court.

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Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Clash Over Their Son

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Image of Halle Berry discussed concerns about her son Maceo with Olivier Martinez in private messages submitted in court.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry discussed concerns about her son Maceo with Olivier Martinez in private messages submitted in court.

Per the outlet, the messages reportedly show Martinez telling the X-Men actress that Maceo wanted him to pick him up.

"No I'm not ok with it. He wants to fight his mother?? What kind of kid are we raising," she wrote.

The conversation continued as the former couple discussed Maceo's behavior and their parenting concerns.

"As a father ask him what kind of kid is he. I'm his mother?" she continued.

Martinez reportedly told the Gothika actress he didn't know what was happening at her home but said the pair had been "fighting too much."

The Swordfish star also described her concerns, accusing Maceo of being disrespectful and that she had "no say on anything," based on the exhibit.

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Maceo Asked His Father To Pick Him Up

Image of Maceo contacted his father, Olivier Martinez, during the September 26 exchange detailed in court documents.
Source: MEGA

Maceo contacted his father, Olivier Martinez, during the September 26 exchange detailed in court documents.

Another exhibit reportedly showed messages between Martinez and Maceo from the same night.

Maceo checked in with his father.

"Are u almost here," he wrote.

Martinez responded: "On my way."

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Image of Olivier Martinez submitted screenshots of messages exchanged during the custody dispute.
Source: MEGA

Olivier Martinez submitted screenshots of messages exchanged during the custody dispute.

Maceo then followed up with another message.

"Are u here please come," he wrote.

Martinez gave him an estimated arrival time of "8 minutes."

Maceo replied: "Okay"

Martinez also submitted a call history showing several incoming and outgoing calls involving Maceo on September 26.

The records document the communications but do not independently establish what happened before them.

Image of Halle Berry reached out to Olivier Martinez the morning after the alleged incident.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry reached out to Olivier Martinez the morning after the alleged incident.

The messages also included an exchange that reportedly took place the following morning.

The Monster Ball actress addressed the situation in a message to Martinez.

"Olivier, I've reached out to Maceo and asked to speak with him," she wrote.

She also acknowledged her son makes his "own decisions" and asked Martinez to help facilitate the conversation.

"I feel terrible about what happened last night as I know he does as well," she wrote.

In his filing, Martinez alleged that the Die Another Day star physically confronted Maceo while he was playing a virtual-reality game.

He accused her of grabbing the child around the neck and also cited previous allegations involving MMA-style chokeholds.

The former couple currently shares custody of Maceo.

Martinez is seeking significant changes to their arrangement, including an immediate halt to Berry's visits with their son.

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