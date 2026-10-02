Halle Berry’s Attorney Calls Olivier Martinez’s Child Abuse Claims 'Entirely Meritless' Amid Past Violent Behavior

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Halle Berry's attorney called Olivier Martinez's allegations entirely false after her ex-husband accused her of physically attacking their 12-year-old son, Maceo. Based on the conversation with TMZ, attorney Marina Beck pushed back on Martinez’s filing, pointing to past court disputes involving the former couple. "To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement," she said. "There is voluminous evidence, including numerous judicial rulings, that Olivier Martinez repeatedly violated court orders and interfered with necessary therapeutic and educational interventions to the detriment of his and Halle Berry's minor son Maceo - misconduct for which Mr. Martinez has already been legally sanctioned," she added.

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Halle Berry's Attorney Addresses Olivier Martinez’s History

Source: MEGA Halle Berry faced allegations from ex-husband Olivier Martinez involving their 12-year-old son, Maceo.

Beck also referenced Martinez's past conduct as she responded to the latest filing. "In a way, today’s filing is not entirely unexpected from an individual with a well-documented history of erratic, possessive and violent behavior," she said. "Fortunately, Halle is used to this kind of outrageous conduct from Mr. Martinez and, while she is deeply saddened, she will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo’s best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs," she added.

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Source: MEGA Olivier Martinez accused Halle Berry of physically attacking their son in a recent court filing.

The attorney did not identify a specific incident. However, Martinez was involved in a widely reported 2012 altercation with Bruised 2021 actress and then-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry, during a custody dispute involving Aubry and Berry’s daughter, Nahla. Aubry previously alleged that the french actor threatened to kill him and attacked him during the confrontation. He also claimed the 60-year-old slammed his head against a concrete driveway, leaving him with serious injuries. X-Men star's side disputed the fashion model’s version of events at the time and maintained that he was the aggressor.

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Olivier Martinez Accused Halle Berry of Attacking Their Son

Source: MEGA Olivier Martinez and Gabriel Aubry were involved in a 2012 altercation during a custody dispute involving Halle Berry.

Martinez’s latest filing centers on an alleged incident involving Maceo. Per the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, he claimed the Monster's Ball star attacked their son while Maceo was at her home last Saturday night. He alleged that she jumped on the boy and put her hands around his neck. He filed for a restraining order on Thursday and obtained one, although the court did not grant all of his requests. The Crime 101 star is required to stay 100 yards away from Martinez under the order. She can still see Maceo and have unsupervised visitation with their son.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Share Custody of Maceo

Source: MEGA Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez finalized their divorce in 2023 and share custody of their son, Maceo.