Inside Halsey's 'Amicable' Split From Alev Aydin After Singer Files for Full Physical Custody of Toddler Son
Is Halsey "Bad At Love?" The award-winning artist has called it quits on their relationship with Alev Aydin after four years of dating.
The "Without Me" singer also filed for full physical custody of the former flames' 21-month old son, Ender, on Wednesday, April 5, court documents revealed.
Halsey — who identifies as she/they — requested joint legal custody and joint expenses, as well as visitation rights for Aydin, 40, to see his child, the legal filing obtained by a news publication explained.
Though a breakup inevitably comes with some heartbreak, a source spilled, "it's an amicable split," and that the duo is peacefully "planning to co-parent" despite Halsey's request for full physical custody of the toddler.
And while the couple couldn't seem to make things work, their love shined bright throughout their four-year romance.
"I am so grateful that somehow you were perfectly designed to arrive on this day and exist in the spectacular way that you do," Halsey, 28, expressed of their boyfriend via a sweet Instagram tribute for Aydin's birthday back in March 2022. "The best day ever because you are alive."
"Happy birthday big-bişko. From your birth to the one you gave me. I love you," the "Could Have Been Me" vocalist added.
Aydin similarly wrote a heartwarming message via Instagram for his lover's birthday in September of last year, which not surprisingly left tears in a few fans' eyes.
"We could be plants growing out of the same dirt, and I would be happy to just share the light with you. My gratitude for our shared consciousness is immense, and its rarity is always more apparent on the day of your birth. I love you, bişko. Happy Birthday," the screenwriter gushed of Halsey at the time.
"I knew your birthday post was going to make me cry. thank you for loving and taking care of them!" a follower commented, as another added, "OKAY CAPTION. Wasn’t prepared to cry but here we are."
Halsey and Aydin have yet to publicly address their breakup.
People spoke to a source and obtained court documents about Halsey's split.