Halsey Admits She Felt 'Ugly' the Whole Time She Was Sick: 'I Was Just Unrecognizable'

Halsey said she 'felt ugly' when she was sick with her illness.

By:

Sept. 6 2024, Published 6:21 p.m. ET

Months after announcing her health condition to the public, Halsey revealed the distressing impact of her illness.

“I just felt really f------ ugly the whole time I was sick. I could not look at myself. I didn’t look in a mirror unless I was putting a contact lens in my eye,” she told Paper magazine.

Halsey said she felt 'ugly' while sick.

“I was just unrecognizable,” the singer said. “I didn’t look at myself. It was horrific, and it would spin me out.”

She also revealed the timing of learning she was ill took a toll on her. “I had a tiny little baby and I was on my tour, and it was my 28th birthday when I got the confirmation of my T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder diagnosis," Halsey shared.

The mom-of-one first talked about her illness in June.

As OK! previously reported, one day after Halsey announced she was going through a health crisis, she revealed what was going on behind doors.

Halsey spoke about her illness in June.

“I realized everyone is catching up with news I’ve held for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share," the 29-year-old musician posted on Instagram.

The songwriter was initially diagnosed with Lupus SLE and T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in 2022.

The “Bad at Love” songstress also revealed that she had been on hiatus from the spotlight because of her health issues.

Despite her condition, the songwriter kept mum about what exactly she was going through.

Halsey kept quiet about her diagnosis.

While sick, Halsey got into miniature doll-housing to keep her mind off how she was feeling. “It was something I could do inside, and it was something I could do that was creative, and it was something quiet that I could do while my son was asleep," Halsey, who shares son Ender with ex Alev Aydin, said.

“I couldn’t go out, obviously, I couldn’t drink, I couldn’t be in a social environment," she added.

Halsey got into doll-housing while sick.

“When I was sick, I couldn’t even open an envelope or peel a sticker off a thing," she continued. “Miniature doll-housing requires me to be focused and meticulous with my fine mortar action, which I really wanted to retain.”

