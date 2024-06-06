Halsey's Brother Is 'Excited for Her Future' Despite Star 'Silently' Fighting Health Scare, Friend Brianna Chickenfry Reveals

“I’m best friends with her little brother, we were together last night, and he was telling me that [her announcement was gonna come out today],” she shared. “She was really sick and I guess she’s been fighting it silently.”

“He was just talking about how incredible it was to watch her go through it and also make this insane album,” LaPaglia revealed, not specifying which of Halsey’s two little brothers, Sevian and Dante, she is friends with. “She’s a one-of-a-kind [person]. … She loves her art and she’s so passionate.”