Halsey's Brother Is 'Excited for Her Future' Despite Star 'Silently' Fighting Health Scare, Friend Brianna Chickenfry Reveals
Despite the announcement of Halsey’s shocking Lupus SLE and rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, her family is apparently hopeful about her recovery.
While on the Thursday, June 6, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, close pal of Halsey’s sibling Brianna LaPaglia, a.k.a. Brianna Chickenfry, gave an update on the singer’s health scare.
“I’m best friends with her little brother, we were together last night, and he was telling me that [her announcement was gonna come out today],” she shared. “She was really sick and I guess she’s been fighting it silently.”
“He was just talking about how incredible it was to watch her go through it and also make this insane album,” LaPaglia revealed, not specifying which of Halsey’s two little brothers, Sevian and Dante, she is friends with. “She’s a one-of-a-kind [person]. … She loves her art and she’s so passionate.”
When asked if those close to the “Colors” artist are “optimistic” about her recovery, LaPaglia confirmed, “We’re good.”
“I think they’re excited for the future and I think she was waiting to be ready to share it,” she added.
The social media star’s remarks came shortly after Halsey opened up about her health crisis and revealed what she’s been going through behind closed doors.
"Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for 'The End' and the support you’ve shown me since its release. I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share. You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more," the 29-year-old said on June 5.
"In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life. After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all 🤍 Singing and screaming my heart out," she penned.
As OK! previously reported, the "Bad at Love" vocalist gave a glimpse into why she had been MIA for so long on Tuesday, June 4.
"Long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with 'The End.' Out now," Halsey captioned the Instagram post, which featured a series of videos. She additionally tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, seemingly confirming her diagnoses.