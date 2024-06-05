Inside Halsey's Health Crisis: Singer Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Lupus and 'Rare' Lymphoproliferative Disorder

One day after Halsey revealed she's going through a health crisis, she opened up about what's going on behind closed doors.

"Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for 'The End' and the support you’ve shown me since its release. I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share. You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more," the 29-year-old wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 5.

"In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life. After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all 🤍 Singing and screaming my heart out," she continued.