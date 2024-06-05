Inside Halsey's Health Crisis: Singer Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Lupus and 'Rare' Lymphoproliferative Disorder
One day after Halsey revealed she's going through a health crisis, she opened up about what's going on behind closed doors.
"Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for 'The End' and the support you’ve shown me since its release. I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share. You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more," the 29-year-old wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 5.
"In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life. After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all 🤍 Singing and screaming my heart out," she continued.
Of course, fans quickly rushed to the comments section to send their well-wishes. One person wrote, "i love sooo much!! im so happy to hear ur feeling better. we’re ALWAYS here for you and aren’t going anywhere ash 🫶🏻🫂," while another said, "You are very strong.We’ll always be with you.Lots of love for u❤️."
A third person added, "you’re so unbelievably strong. thank you for allowing us on this journey with you. we are so proud!! 🥹🤍."
As OK! previously reported, the "Bad at Love" songstress revealed she's been a little MIA from the spotlight due to her debilitating disease — though she remained mum about what exactly it was.
"Long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with 'The End.' Out now," Halsey captioned a series of videos, as she tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, seemingly confirming her diagnoses.
In the emotional track, Halsey touches upon how it's been a rough few years.
"Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me," the lyrics read. When I met you, I thought I was damaged goods / Had a f------ up childhood / And there’s poison in my brain and in my blood / If you knew it was the end of the world / Could you love me like a child? / Could you hold me in the dark?"