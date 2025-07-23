or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Hannah Brown
OK LogoCOUPLES

Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard Legally Marry Ahead of France Wedding

Photo of Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard
Source: @hannahbrown/Instagram

Hannah Brown confirmed she and Adam Woolard married before their destination wedding in France.

Profile Image

July 23 2025, Published 7:43 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Hannah Brown is officially off the market!

Brown, 30, and fiancé Adam Woolard, 34, filed marriage paperwork in Davidson County, Tenn., on June 21 ahead of their wedding in France.

Article continues below advertisement

The former Bachelorette made the announcement via Instagram on July 12, sharing a photo of herself holding their marriage certificate alongside Woolard.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Hannah Brown shared a photo holding her marriage certificate with Adam Woolard.
Source: @hannahbrown/Instagram

Hannah Brown shared a photo holding her marriage certificate with Adam Woolard.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking to Instagram on July 21, Brown posted a video of herself and Woolard, who works in the wellness industry, sharing a kiss at the airport. The couple clinked glasses of bubbles, held hands and joyfully high-fived.

"About to board the flight that takes us to the start of forever 🥹✈️🇫🇷 Wedding week is here and my heart has never felt so sure," Brown captioned the heartfelt clip.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @hannahbrown/Instagram

Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard flew to France ahead of their wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

She also shared an Instagram Story showing Woolard following her into the airport while carrying her wedding dress in a garment bag. Brown smiled at the camera, and the lens turned to Woolard, who humorously shook his head.

"Obviously @admandew ended up carrying the dress," she wrote.

MORE ON:
Hannah Brown

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Hannah Brown said her ‘heart has never felt so sure’ in a pre-wedding Instagram post.
Source: @hannahbrown/Instagram

Hannah Brown said her ‘heart has never felt so sure’ in a pre-wedding Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple, who met on the dating app Hinge, made their romance Instagram official in February 2021 and got engaged in August 2023. Brown previously said Woolard has been "really involved" in planning their wedding.

"It's been so great for him to step in and say what he likes and doesn't like," she shared. "He's like, 'But at the end of the day, it's really what you want.' But I have needed the help because sometimes I have a hard time making decisions."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Adam Woolard was seen carrying Hannah Brown’s dress in a garment bag at the airport.
Source: @hannahbrown/Instagram

Adam Woolard was seen carrying Hannah Brown’s dress in a garment bag at the airport.

Article continues below advertisement

In June, Brown provided insights into her wedding gown. "I feel like my style is pretty consistent now. I just love something classic, feminine, beautiful," she explained. "I think people will not be shocked by what I pick."

Brown continued, "I definitely can call back to some of my favorite dresses, but I've never worn anything like this — and I hope I never do again. It's one of those really big moments that you just dream of. So, I'm really excited for everybody to see."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Hannah Brown described her wedding gown as ‘classic, feminine, beautiful.’
Source: @hannahbrown/Instagram

Hannah Brown described her wedding gown as ‘classic, feminine, beautiful.’

Brown first captured hearts as the Bachelorette in 2019 after appearing on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor earlier that year.

Although she got engaged to Jed Wyatt during her season, the pair ended their engagement after allegations of a secret girlfriend surfaced.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.