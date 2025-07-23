COUPLES Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard Legally Marry Ahead of France Wedding Source: @hannahbrown/Instagram Hannah Brown confirmed she and Adam Woolard married before their destination wedding in France. OK! Staff July 23 2025, Published 7:43 a.m. ET

Hannah Brown is officially off the market! Brown, 30, and fiancé Adam Woolard, 34, filed marriage paperwork in Davidson County, Tenn., on June 21 ahead of their wedding in France.

The former Bachelorette made the announcement via Instagram on July 12, sharing a photo of herself holding their marriage certificate alongside Woolard.

Source: @hannahbrown/Instagram Hannah Brown shared a photo holding her marriage certificate with Adam Woolard.

Taking to Instagram on July 21, Brown posted a video of herself and Woolard, who works in the wellness industry, sharing a kiss at the airport. The couple clinked glasses of bubbles, held hands and joyfully high-fived. "About to board the flight that takes us to the start of forever 🥹✈️🇫🇷 Wedding week is here and my heart has never felt so sure," Brown captioned the heartfelt clip.

She also shared an Instagram Story showing Woolard following her into the airport while carrying her wedding dress in a garment bag. Brown smiled at the camera, and the lens turned to Woolard, who humorously shook his head. "Obviously @admandew ended up carrying the dress," she wrote.

Source: @hannahbrown/Instagram Hannah Brown said her ‘heart has never felt so sure’ in a pre-wedding Instagram post.

The couple, who met on the dating app Hinge, made their romance Instagram official in February 2021 and got engaged in August 2023. Brown previously said Woolard has been "really involved" in planning their wedding. "It's been so great for him to step in and say what he likes and doesn't like," she shared. "He's like, 'But at the end of the day, it's really what you want.' But I have needed the help because sometimes I have a hard time making decisions."

Source: @hannahbrown/Instagram Adam Woolard was seen carrying Hannah Brown’s dress in a garment bag at the airport.

In June, Brown provided insights into her wedding gown. "I feel like my style is pretty consistent now. I just love something classic, feminine, beautiful," she explained. "I think people will not be shocked by what I pick." Brown continued, "I definitely can call back to some of my favorite dresses, but I've never worn anything like this — and I hope I never do again. It's one of those really big moments that you just dream of. So, I'm really excited for everybody to see."

Source: @hannahbrown/Instagram Hannah Brown described her wedding gown as ‘classic, feminine, beautiful.’