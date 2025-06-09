COUPLES Hannah Brown Reveals 'Magical' Wedding Plans With Adam Woolard Source: @hannahbrown/Instagram Hannah Brown shared details about her upcoming wedding to Adam Woolard.

Hannah Brown is set to live her fairytale moment this July! After four years of dating, the former Bachelorette and fiancé Adam Woolard are just months away from saying "I do" in the stunning south of France.

Source: @hannahbrown/Instagram Hannah Brown is set to get married this July.

"We fell in love with the charm and the beauty of the area," the 30-year-old bride exclusively shared with a news outlet about their enchanting venue choice. "A destination wedding feels so romantic and dreamlike, so when planning the wedding I wanted to make sure that every little touch enhances those feelings for us."

Brown spilled all the details about their "soft, timeless and romantic" celebration. "Trying on wedding dresses was probably one of the most fun things in the whole planning process," she gushed. "I found the most magical dress to [wear as I] walk down the aisle to my dream guy!"

Inside Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard's Wedding Plans

Woolard, who popped the question in 2023, will get a special sneak peek of Brown as they plan to share an intimate first look.

Source: @admandew/Instagram Adam Woolard proposed to Hannah Brown in August 2023.

"We are planning to do a first look before everyone else gets involved in celebrating us," Brown revealed. "We want to ensure a moment with each other to just be fully present and hopefully calm any nerves that we maybe have before walking down the aisle."

Source: @heatherm22/Instagram Heather Martin will be a bridesmaid for Hannah Brown.

At the altar, Brown will have the support of her fellow Bachelor alum Heather Martin, 29. "She is one of my bridesmaids!" the reality star said. "I am so thankful for the friendship that came out of the Bachelor experience."

The couple will also have trusted members of their close-knit circle from Tennessee standing by their side. "Our faith is super important to us, so we actually have our pastor from our church in Nashville officiating," Brown noted. "Having our community pray for us and our marriage is a special moment that we are so blessed to have as a part of the ceremony."

Source: @hannahbrown/Instagram Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard will honeymoon in Croatia.

After the wedding, Brown and Woolard, 35, plan to jet off to Croatia for their honeymoon. "We wanted to go somewhere we both hadn't been before," she shared. "We are excited to have some time to relax by the blue water and experience a new country together."