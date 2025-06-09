Hannah Brown Reveals 'Magical' Wedding Plans With Adam Woolard
Hannah Brown is set to live her fairytale moment this July! After four years of dating, the former Bachelorette and fiancé Adam Woolard are just months away from saying "I do" in the stunning south of France.
"We fell in love with the charm and the beauty of the area," the 30-year-old bride exclusively shared with a news outlet about their enchanting venue choice. "A destination wedding feels so romantic and dreamlike, so when planning the wedding I wanted to make sure that every little touch enhances those feelings for us."
Brown spilled all the details about their "soft, timeless and romantic" celebration.
"Trying on wedding dresses was probably one of the most fun things in the whole planning process," she gushed. "I found the most magical dress to [wear as I] walk down the aisle to my dream guy!"
Inside Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard's Wedding Plans
Woolard, who popped the question in 2023, will get a special sneak peek of Brown as they plan to share an intimate first look.
- Watch! Hannah Brown Reveals She's Not Open To Dating Following Back-To-Back Heartbreaks With Tyler Cameron & Jed Wyatt
- Michelle Young, Rachel Lindsay, Hannah Brown, More 'Bachelorette' Stars Spill Their Secrets For Staying In Shape
- 'The Bachelorette' Star Hannah Brown Reveals Double Uterus Diagnosis Amid PCOS Battle: 'It Was a Shock'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"We are planning to do a first look before everyone else gets involved in celebrating us," Brown revealed. "We want to ensure a moment with each other to just be fully present and hopefully calm any nerves that we maybe have before walking down the aisle."
At the altar, Brown will have the support of her fellow Bachelor alum Heather Martin, 29.
"She is one of my bridesmaids!" the reality star said. "I am so thankful for the friendship that came out of the Bachelor experience."
The couple will also have trusted members of their close-knit circle from Tennessee standing by their side.
"Our faith is super important to us, so we actually have our pastor from our church in Nashville officiating," Brown noted. "Having our community pray for us and our marriage is a special moment that we are so blessed to have as a part of the ceremony."
After the wedding, Brown and Woolard, 35, plan to jet off to Croatia for their honeymoon.
"We wanted to go somewhere we both hadn't been before," she shared. "We are excited to have some time to relax by the blue water and experience a new country together."
While starting a family is certainly on their minds, Brown emphasized that it isn't a priority right now: "We are focusing on and celebrating this chapter of life!"